One might ask what McLaren, Mount Evans and mountain goats could possibly have in common. During our delightful weekend test-driving a $362,000 McLaren in the Boulder, Colorado, area, we learned the answer.
When we were asked if we would like the opportunity to get into a McLaren, we naturally responded with where, when and how soon? The folks at Automotive Media Solutions said it would be possible if we traveled to Denver in mid-July.
We were likely the most popular tourists in the Mile High City area during the three days we spent there driving the McLaren 720 convertible. Every time we stopped for something, people gathered around and started taking photos.
At first, we thought it was our striking good looks, but no, it was all about having a supercar for the weekend. The car’s beautiful Belize Blue metallic paint made it stand out even more, whether we were driving down the highway or through a parking lot.
We were met in the valet parking area of the Westin Denver International Airport hotel on a Friday evening by David Polley, general manager of AMS. Previously when we’ve flown into Denver to test-drive a car, we would pick up the vehicle at an off-property parking facility. However, the McLaren is not just any vehicle. We had visions of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” with the parking attendant taking the McLaren out for a quick joy ride.
After a 15-minute introduction to the McLaren that really seemed like an eternity, we were off. Driving a coupe with the capabilities of the 720 was unlike any other vehicle we have driven, even when it came to starting the car. There was a “start” button to push, but unless we had our foot firmly on the brake, the car would not turn on. Each morning, it was prudent to let the car warm up for a few minutes before we took off.
After getting the car started, we then had to get it into forward or reverse. It seemed like a simple situation: the McClaren comes with three toggle-like switches on the center console marked D, N and R for forward, neutral and reverse. However, it took more than a quick push of a switch to get a result; we had to keep whichever one we wanted to engage pushed for a second or two. After some time and practice, we got much better at handling start up and take off in the 720.
Under the hood, the McLaren is equipped with a 4.0-liter V-8 engine with twin scroll turbochargers that produce 710 horsepower with a curb wight of just 3,200 pounds. This proved to be plenty of punch for us. Getting to 60 mph can be done in a truly short 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 212 miles per hour. It was invigorating to have control of that much power.
Inside the McLaren, there were other differences that were distinctly British. For example, the seat controls were located on the inside of the seat next to the center console. Also, the trunk (or bonnet) was up front with only enough room for our carry-on and a backpack.
The center console included two cupholders, one easily accessible and the other slightly hidden under the center stack. Other than that, it was a very cozy ride for us. The seats adjusted in many ways, making getting comfortable extremely easy for driver and passenger.
The seats were clad with leather and suede and included heaters for those cold fall mornings when one would be out and about in the 720. The addition of the electrochromic roof was very cool; with the touch of a button, it would change from opaque to crystal clear and back again.
We had decided to anchor our trip in the Boulder area as it would provide more opportunities for mountain driving. Saturday dawned bright and beautiful with highs promised in the mid 80s — a far cry from the triple-digit temperatures we had left at home in Utah!
As we were looking for a place to go, Mount Evans came up on our searches as the highest paved highway in North America. It seemed like climbing to over 14,000 feet via a twisty highway would be a very fitting test for the McLaren.
The route took us down Colorado Highway 93 to link up with I-70 for a short trip up into the mountains. We then connected with Highway 65 and headed up the mountain. Along this route, we came upon six other supercars parked in an area where someone was taking photos.
It seemed the prudent thing to do was to stop and pull up alongside the others as our next opportunity to drive a supercar would probably not be anytime soon. It turned out the folks driving the other cars were part of the Oxotic Supercar Driving Experience, and we were kind of outsiders. Oh well. The McLaren fit right in with the Ferrari and Mercedes that were already there.
After a couple of hours of incredible scenery in the Colorado mountains, we arrived at the top of Mount Evans, 14,164 feet in elevation. The McLaren handled it all as if it were just another day driving to the office.
On the way down, we encountered some mountain goats that had chosen to lie down in the middle of the road. It wasn’t the best spot for a nap, but with the temperature at 50 degrees, the road surface was likely a very warm place to rest!
After three days of being the most popular people in Colorado, we had to give up the McLaren. However, we got to keep the fond memories of an awesome driving experience and all the great people we met along the way.
Base price: $315,000
Destination: $4,650
Price as driven: $362,960