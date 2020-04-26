The all new Mercedes GLB250 comes to the market at just the right time, as Mercedes jumps in with a midsized SUV at a cost that makes owning one a reality for many.
We were very impressed with the sticker that was emailed to us, before the vehicle arrived, that indicated that the base price of our test ride would only be $38,600. There are many midsized SUV’s that would fit into that slot on the market right now, and maybe this is a slightly higher price, but would others come with the luxury and engineering that is synonymous with the Mercedes name?
This new offering from the German company may not have the looks of what is now considered a hot hatch, having of course a very refined and dignified look from the outside. In fact, it put forth more of a statement that said, “Hey, I am a Mercedes and will get my family through thick and thin no matter what, and I will do that with a certain amount of style all my own.”
We found after a week with the nimble smaller SUV that we began looking forward each day to the drive and great manners that came with the GLB package. However, there was power a plenty hiding in the smaller package, along with plenty of room for extra stuff in the back.
Under the hood is a 2.0 liter four cylinder inline turbocharged engine that produces a whopping 221 horsepower, and even better than that — 258 ft.-lbs. of torque. This subtle little engine will push the new SUV to 60 in just 6.9 seconds.
Up front this may not seem like a great feat, but trust us: After a week of motoring around happy valley Utah, there turned out to be way more than one occasion that it would put us back into our seats as we bolted into traffic with ease.
So it may not be a hot hatch on the outside, but for a mom or just empty nesters like ourselves, it got the job done with pizazz, and didn’t attract all the attention that may come with the competition.
The folks at Mercedes have even added the option of a third row of seats that would give the growing families different options to step up into the luxury SUV world and still have room for some growth. Our test ride only had two rows of seats, but on a trip to Costco there was plenty of room in the rear for what turned out to be a pretty good load of stuff, and we didn’t have to lower the 2nd row.
Even with a couple of kids on board there would be plenty of room in the back for all the gear or shopping trips. The second row of seats are also adjustable, both being able to recline and also move back and forth, thus allowing for an extra 6 cubic feet of space in the rear if needed. This would also allow for occupants in the third row of seating to have more leg room.
The SUV comes standard with leather seats all around and a power lift gate — something that we would consider a necessity in today’s busy world. It also comes with power seats, automatic braking assist, a seven 7-inch driving cluster and a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system.
Along with this, the designers have included one of our favorite new Mercedes additions in the standard package: that of the new Mercedes Benz User Experience (MBUX). This is a system that understands basic language, maybe better known as the “Hey Mercedes” system.
Just by saying the words “Hey Mercedes,” the system responds with, “What do you need?” It is just like having a personal assistant on board to help along the drive. Changing radio, channels adjusting interior temperature or adding a navigation point is all as easy as saying, “Hey Mercedes, change the radio to the Billy Joel Channel,” and away it goes.
We first saw this system a little over a year ago on a much pricier Mercedes and are glad to see the technology making it into an entry level design and as a standard feature. At first it may seem like a great entertainment addition, but when in heavy traffic it becomes a life saver to help with the drive.
Unlike some voice activated systems, it requires no push of a button and works with simple commands instead of having to navigate through many menus — something that usually leaves us very frustrated and ready to give up and fumble with our phones for Siri’s assistance.
Our test ride did come with a couple of upgrades, our favorite being that of the Premium Package ($1650) that upgraded the displays to 10.25 inches respectively, giving a continuous flow of LED screen from the driving display across to the infotainment system. And in our book bigger always seems to be better in this world.
Having all the gauges in an LED display is a great feature in itself, but add this to that the fact that they could be adjusted in different ways for different drivers’ needs, and how could it get any better? This package also added blind spot assist and power folding and heated mirrors.
Another awesome addition was the 64-color ambient lighting system for $310, which was well worth it as the interior lights could be adjusted to pretty much any color available for any mood we had during our driving experience. At night this was just a great way to stay relaxed on the ride home.
Even better that the lights was the fact that a quick “Hey Mercedes, change the ambient lighting to blue” was just that easy!
The all new Mercedes GLB250 would be a great addition for anyone to take the first step into the luxury SUV market. We had a great time with it for a week taking full advantage of all the added bonuses that came with it, and we completely fell for the “Hey Mercedes” option. Guess we just spend too much time with Siri and Alexa!
Base Price: $38,600
Price as Driven: $51,210