The 2019 GLCe is the second plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz, who indicates it is one in a long line of plug-in hybrid vehicles that are set to be developed and come out from the company. This seems to be a theme with many manufactures as they all speed along to come up with some type of all-electric or partially-electric offerings.
This particular SUV can be plugged in and charges rather quickly from our point of view, making it to a full charge in just 2.5 hours on a level two or 220 volt charging station. The drawback, however, is that a full charge only gets the driver 10 miles of pure electric driving.
This would work well if your total daily commute were less than 10 miles and there was a charging station at the destination. However we found that the power would drain very quickly as those 10 miles sped by. Mercedes says that the 350e will get up to 50 MPGe; after our week, we would think that the driver would have to charge as often as possible to get this kind of mileage.
The batteries will regenerate as much as possible while driving around the city, as we found out after draining them the first day. We would still get short bursts of electric power only. Most of that was when we would start from a standstill or were going very slow where not much power was needed.
Over our week with the plug-in, we were able to average 29.6 mpg, not bad for a mid-sized SUV but a little lower than we would have expected. After the week we felt that if the range were extended into the 20 to 30 mile point it would work better for more people and possibly get to that 50 MPGe mark.
I am part of that group as my daily commute is 16 miles round trip. I would have the opportunity to charge while at work, but only from a plug in the wall, as there is not level two station close. This would make the 350e perfect for me, and mostly likely we would approach that higher gas mileage mark.
The hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gas engine with an additional 85 kW electric motor that is manipulated by a haptic accelerator pedal. This pedal will push back, encouraging the driver away from quick acceleration — kind of cool way to provided and intelligent use of electric power.
Combined, the SUV was rated at 320 horsepower with 413 pound feet of torque. Compared to the performance versions in the line, it stands up very well with the AMG GLC 43 making 362 horsepower from a 3.0 liter twin turbo V6 and the AMG GLC 63 getting to 469 ponies with twin turbo 4.0 liter V8. With the right set up it can also tow up to 3,900 pounds.
Power is transferred to the wheels via a seven-speed transmission, which is down three gears from the sibling GLC 300. Mercedes however points out that the 350e will get to 60 0.2 seconds faster than the 300. Throughout our week with the Mercedes speed was never an issue, as it had all the get up and go we would have ever wanted! We were also pleased with the fact that the GLC would go up to 87 mph in electric-only mode.
We loved the exterior look of the SUV that is highlighted by the large, bold front end that features a two-bar grill that is highlighted by the circular three-pointed star logo with inspiring front headlamps. From straight on the SUV appears almost car like in its design and stance.
The design moves the eyes to the rear as the roof slopes towards the back angling down over the short rear compartment. Competitors in this market would be the likes of the Audi Q5, Lexus NX and the BMW X3, all fine choices in the luxury market.
Inside of course there was luxury all around, from the leather-clad seats that were both heated and cooled to the all of the safety features we would have expected from a Mercedes-Benz. It was interesting that this new plug-in hybrid still featured just a single 8.4-inch color display with analog speedometer and tachometer with the smaller LED display in between.
Other new Mercedes this year are now coming with dual 12.3-inch high-definition LED displays for both infotainment and the instrument cluster. We would have expected the new look and feel of all digital equipment from a new hybrid in the line.
Our test ride did come with the updated navigation package that when programed would think ahead to get the best gas mileage possible, using hills and other natural features along the route to add charge to that batteries. Quite a cool concept but was and additional $2,200.
There was also the addition of the Driver Assistance Package ($2,250) that gave the GLC adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, lane keep assist, and active brake assist. Options that we enjoy and love but were not standard features on the hybrid.
Adding this package also included an enhanced radar based regenerative braking feature that uses the vehicle in front of the GLC and its speed to generate as much power as possible when that car would speed up and slow down. Technology continues to amaze us as it defines everything around us including how far we can drive!
We thoroughly enjoyed our week with the luxury hybrid offering from Mercedes-Benz and expect even better and greater things to come from the automaker in this new electric world.
Base Price: $50,650
Price as Driven: $68.145