If checking out a mid-sized truck is on your list, we would highly recommend taking at least a quick look at the class-leading Toyota Tacoma. If getting off the pavement is also part of the plan, then the TRD Pro version of this smaller truck is definitely worth an even longer look.
The folks as Toyota gave us the chance to check out the new Pro version for a week and sent it in the new Army Green color that can only be had on the TRDPro. Our test ride even came complete with what Toyota is calling a "Desert Air Intake" or in other words a snorkel for the air intake into the engine.
This $725 extra, if nothing else, added a wow factor to the truck that had many of the younger generation telling us how cool they thought it was. It also has usable features including being able to get into fjord deeper water features, keeping dust from getting into the engine intake when in a convoy, and they can be turned backward in the snow to keep airflow going when the front gets caked with ice!
Of course this year Toyota’s Safety Sense P comes as a standard addition across the entire line of Tacomas. This really adds a sense of safety to the truck, and we are glad to see Toyota taking the lead and adding it to all trim levels in the Tacoma lineup.
This feature adds a Pre-Collision System that also has Pedestrian Detection, a Lane Departure Alert with a Sway warning if towing a trailer, Automatic High Beam headlamps and a high-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control that is a must have for us in any vehicle, if for nothing else but surviving in stop-and-go traffic.
We agree that from a pure safety stance these systems cannot be beat and would definitely factor in on making our decision when purchasing a mid-sized truck. Especially considering the fact they are available across the line and not an expensive additional item.
During our week with the truck we were able to experience all of the new features, mostly enjoying the radar cruise and of course having pre-collision warning is awesome when running around town where your eyes might slip form the road for a second. The truck would warn us if it felt we might not be braking soon enough, if something or someone was in front of us, stopped or braking.
We did get in some real off-roading in the new Tacoma TRD Pro by taking it up Hobble Creek Canyon with the plan of heading up over Pole Haven behind Provo Peak and eventually dropping into Provo Canyon. Having not been on this route for quite some time, it seemed like the perfect mid-May drive to test out the Tacoma on a dirt road.
Turns out this is quite a climb and we would definitely recommend a 4-wheel drive vehicle to make it the entire way. The climb from Hobble Creek to the top was a great adventure with parts hitting an almost 17% incline as indicated by the added inclinometer and tilt gauge that come with the Pro version in the 4.2-inch driver information screen.
The Tacoma handled it like it was part mountain goat heading up the rocky, dirt terrain with ease. Then we found out after making it to the top that there was still a huge snow bank behind some of the mountains east of Provo that would not let us continue, so we had the unique opportunity of bringing the Pro back down the same way and getting to use the crawl control on a few spots to help keep our downward momentum in check.
Not being able to make it to our intended destination we decided to continue up the left-hand fork of Hobble Creek Canyon and were again amazed at the prowess and climbing abilities of the Tacoma. We even had the chance to go through the creek a couple of times, albeit not that deep, we were able to make quite a splash!
Another great option we love is how easy it is to get stuff in and out of the bed as it is lower than a larger truck -- something that we have to think about as we become even more age advanced. The new bed in the Tacoma comes with some other interesting features, including a deck rail system complete with tie points that allow items to be stowed with ease in the bed, like boxes, a motorcycle or four-wheeler. There is also a built-in compartment to store small items.
The Tacoma also comes with a multi-terrain select function that allows the user to help the vehicle understand the terrain and get the best possible performance during an off- or on-road adventure. The rear differential is also electronic and can be locked into place from the cab, functioning in conjunction with the electronic transfer case, making the decision to go off road much easier to accomplish.
Under the hood the excitement continues as Toyota has included an all-new 3.5-liter Atkinson cycle V-6 available complete with Toyota’s D-4S technology, featuring both direct and port fuel injection. There also will be a FOUR-cylinder version, but we would think that most folks will opt for the more powerful version of the engine. The V-6 makes 278 horsepower and 265 foot-pounds of torque, enough to pull up to 6,800 pounds or haul up to 1,440 pounds in the bed.
Both engines will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with electronic shifting, which delivers quick and easy shift points. The V-6 also can be mated to a new six-speed manual transmission. The new powertrain makes the Tacoma more powerful and fuel efficient than ever before.
Inside the Tacoma was way more than we expected from a vehicle that was designed to be taken off road and in a very hard way. The seats in the Pro version are now leather clad with a nice TRDPro logo stitched into the headrest.
A new 8-inch touch screen is sleek and easy to use, adding a real touch of luxury to the cab of the Tacoma, and came complete with the Toyota Entune system that allows easy access to phone apps, traffic and weather.
The Tacoma TRDPro also comes with a push button start, something we wish they would add to all cars. On the ease of use side the TRD edition also came with Qi-compatible charging station that makes charging a device with the same technology easy, just set it in place and it charges driving down the street.
We enjoyed our week to the fullest with the new TRD Pro Tacoma taking to places we would not ordinarily go, but found it to be as willing and able to make it with ease. Mid-sized trucks are a great way to go for those that don’t really need the size and energy of a full-sized pickup.
Base Price: $46,655
Price as Driven: $49,659