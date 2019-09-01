The completely redesigned Nissan Altima made its debut for 2019 last October and we had the opportunity in early June to have a week with the all-new sedan after attending the launch in Santa Barbara, California. Nissan had some huge shoes to fill introducing a new sedan, with their best-selling Altima surpassed a couple of years ago by the Nissan Rogue SUV in sales.
Now having a 25-year history with the Altima, the automaker has really put a lot of energy into coming up with a very appealing new design, one that will resonate with all kinds of buyers, perhaps even those that have previously chosen the Rogue.
Nissan is committed to keeping sedans as part of their lineup as other automakers have shied away from the traditional sedan, instead focusing entirely on SUVs and trucks. Let’s face it: the sedan is where automobiles really got their start, so our hats are off to Nissan for keeping the dream alive.
Another measure of that commitment might also be that there are still six million sedans sold a year in the U.S. and two million of those are in the mid-sized segment, a place where Altima is a leader. It just would not make any sense to give up that market.
Representatives from Nissan are quick to point out that Gen X and Gen Y are now looking to drive something different than what dad drove when they were growing up. These younger buyers are turning to a sleek, and even sexy if you will, sedan. Research numbers are showing that over 30% of each generation will be looking to the sedan marker.
The sixth generation of the Altima represents the largest investment Nissan has even put into a redesign of a vehicle, along with the most extensive platform change ever. Saying “all new” was more of an understatement as we found out they have changed everything about he car including coming up with two new engines to power the vehicle.
Gone is the 3.4-liter V-6 engine that is being replaced by a 2.0 liter four-cylinder variable compression turbo and new 2.5-liter four-cylinder direct injection I4 engine. The 2.5 liter is up nine horsepower to 188 with the 2.0-turbo charged version making 248 horsepower and 288 ft.-lbs. of torque.
Nissan is calling the 2.0-liter engine the world’s first production level variable compression turbo charged four-cylinder engine. A variable compression engine gets the driver the best of both worlds, coming with a ratio of 8:1 compression for very high performance and up to 14:1 compression for very high efficiency.
EPA puts the 2.5 liter at 32 mpg as our test ride was equipped, and we managed a very nice 36.3 miles per gallon. We spent some time in the turbo out in Santa Barbara and were very impressed with it also. We would however have to choose the 2.5 liter with all-wheel drive out in the mountains of Utah. The continuously variable transmission continues to get better all the time and was hardly noticeable in the new Altima.
This all-wheel drive system is a first for a Nissan sedan in the U.S. and will be an option at any trim level. The intelligent system is capable of distributing any amount of power to any wheel at any time.
Nissan’s new Safety Shield 360 makes its way into the Altima this year after appearing last year in the company’s best-selling Rogue SUV. At the foundation of this new shield is what Nissan calls ProPilot Assist, an additional button added on the steering wheel that when pressed activates the ‘shield.’
In conjunction with the Altima’s radar cruise control and other safety systems ProPilot keeps the vehicle centered in the lane, and at a driver determined space from the vehicle in driving in front. This system is not meant to take over the actual driving of the Altima just make it easier and safer for the driver.
This works exceptionally well with freeway driving and in heavy traffic. We were again impressed with this system and it continues to improve over time. The Altima tracked very nicely down the center of the lane, this system is as close to autonomous driving as one can get in this segment of the market.
To make the ProPilot system become a 360 degree system the Altima also comes with a new backing technology that will apply the brakes when backing a low speeds and collision seems imminent. To prove how well this tech worked Nissan had a demonstration set up where we were able to ride in the car backing towards a wall with no driver intervention the Altima stopped itself about 12 inches from the wall.
The new ProPilot system also has traffic sign recognition that will display the speed limit signs on the dashboard as they come along, it will also work in conjunction with the navigation system if equipped.
The all-new Altima is visually stunning from the exterior to the very beautiful inside, after spending the week in the sedan it is going to be a fantastic addition to this segment.
Our favorite addition to the interior this year is the 8 inch touch screen infotainment system. This is a huge step forward for the manufacture from the smaller screen they have stuck with for years. It also came with a high definition back-up camera with the high trim levels using the all-around view system.
Overall we were very impressed with the new Altima both in the way it handled out on the road along with the all the new technology involved. It would be a great addition to any family’s drive, and with the AWD addition it would now be a great choice in northern climates.
Base Price: $31,340
Price as Driven: $32,930