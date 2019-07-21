It’s been about five years since we have had the opportunity to drive a Nissan Pathfinder here in Utah, with our last two opportunities coming in sunny Southern California. With that in mind, we were excited to have the new Rock Creek Edition of the Pathfinder here in the mountains where we could use it as intended.
It has also been a couple of years now since the complete redesign of the Pathfinder, at which time we would have to say that Nissan give it a much more family-friendly look and appeal for those with a growing family. Case in point would be our son, Landon, as he and his wife, Michelle, have added a second grandchild to our family and are looking for a larger vehicle to get the kids and stuff from place to place.
They are like almost every other growing family buyer out there, wanting an SUV with three rows of seats as they all move away from minivans and sedans, opting for midsized SUVs. With this in mind, we of course had to take a family day trip with the kids and grandkids to see how we all would fit in the Pathfinder.
It was easy to install the car seats in the second-row of seating, as Nissan has thoughtfully left indentations in the seats where the anchors attach making it easier to get them in and out. The second row seats would also slide forward to allow for more room in the third row, along with a tip-and-slide feature that would allow someone to get into the rear much easier. Then we could put the kiddies in their seats.
Another great addition in the Pathfinder is that there are six USB ports — four of the old type and two of the new type C, one front and one in the back. This made for a great addition as we could all charge our phones along with keeping our grandson Jensen’s iPad charged while we were driving.
Grandma Deanne fit nicely between the grandkids, a place where she has had to be a few times now, when we have three-row SUVs with Landon and Michelle wanting to check them out and go for an outing. We took a drive up to Salt Lake City for dinner, then up Parley’s Canyon and back down through Heber to get a feel for how the Nissan would handle on the freeway and in the mountains.
The Pathfinder did very well with its standard 3.5 liter V-6 that produces 284 horsepower and 254 lb.-ft. of torque. It had no problem climbing the hills up over Parley’s Summit and down in to Park City fully loaded with four adults and two kids.
Nissan has included a CVT transmission that does take some getting used to, especially during hard acceleration. The addition did allow us to get just over 23 mpg after about 350 miles of driving during the week.
There was room in the third row for Landon on the way to Salt Lake City and Michelle on the way home, as they switched up positions. Landon was a little lacking for room with his long legs but Michelle didn’t have any complaints with the ride.
This new Rock Creek version of the Pathfinder came with some great two-tone seating surfaces and some extra black trim on the outside, along with special wheels to help it stand out in the crowd. The front seats were heated along with the rear and also the steering wheel on the SV trim level.
Another great new feature that we experienced was the new rear door alert system. This will alert the driver when something has been left in the rear seat with a series of distinctive honks. This was developed by a pair of Nissan engineers being supplemented with two mothers participating in the design.
We were able to experience this firsthand as we tried to leave the Pathfinder without opening the back door. The Pathfinder was having none of that, as it honked to let us know to come back. It’s Nissan’s way of trying to help with little ones being perhaps forgotten in the back where temperatures can change dramatically in a short period of time.
Of course inside there were all the creature comforts we would have expected from Nissan. In this new Rock Creek edition, it was really more Infiniti-like inside as the Pathfinder sports many of the same components we are used to in the company’s luxury line. The 8-inch navigation touchscreen in the center of the dash of course was part of our daily routine in getting around, and was very easy to program through the voice recognition system.
The safety systems on the Pathfinder included all that Nissan has to offer, with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, forward collision warning with emergency braking, all-around-view monitor when backing, and an intelligent cruise control that came in extremely handy on the freeways.
The new Pathfinder turned out to be the perfect car for our short, however fun, family outing with the kids and grandkids. It is a great all-around four-wheel drive SUV and with all the extra Nissan DNA it would make the perfect addition to any family!
Base Price: $39,610
Price as Driven: $44,455