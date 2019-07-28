2019 brings an all-new Rav4 to the world, with a new look, new interior and even more safety features than ever from Toyota. The fact that our test ride for the week was also a hybrid just made the experience even better.
Every time we have a week with a Toyota hybrid, we are nothing but impressed with the way they are engineered and designed to come up with as many miles per gallon as possible.
This time out again the new Rav4 did nothing but impress us; after a week with almost 400 miles of driving around Utah Valley we averaged 44.5 mpg! That is a huge number for the mid-sized SUV as most of the competition is averaging right around 30.
Even the EPA said we would only get 40 mpg, another testament to the engineers and many of years of design work that has gone into all of the great Toyota hybrids. Not so many years ago, we would have been hard pressed to find a hybrid that was worth the extra money just to get a few extra miles per gallon.
With the Rav4 that is no longer the case, even the top trim level, XSE, starts at just $33,700, really a bargain considering all the other accoutrements that are included. After our week with the newest hybrid, it was becoming a game to us, to see if we could get even better mileage from the small ‘Ute’.
The way that Toyota has set up the all-wheel drive in the hybrid is unique and different when it comes to this type of system. The front wheels are driven completely by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with the rear wheels being driven from an all-electric motor. This system is controlled by an electric on-demand all-wheel drive system that brings the rear wheels into play when needed.
The rear wheels can also drive the vehicle for short periods and at low speeds, but with the ability to add an extra ‘push’ if you will to the Rav4, combined with the gasoline engine, to get a very nice 219 horsepower. All the power is put through a continuously variable transmission, or CVT, that all combines to get the Rav to over 40 mpg.
The SUV comes with four different driving modes: Eco, EV, Normal and Sport giving us many different options every time we went out for a drive. We found that letting the SUV pick the best way to drive would give us the best mileage numbers.
Having owned a mid-sized SUV for the past three years with just a gasoline engine, we get right around 28 mpg, and in the top trim that we own paid very close to the base price of the Rav4 XSE. That being said, with gas prices hovering around the $3 per gallon range this would pay off quite quickly for use as an everyday driver.
Going along with all this great electronic design, the new Rav4 comes with an awesome new exterior design both inside and out. With the new exterior design the Rav4 has taken on a much more aggressive look, getting its inspiration from the tried and true look Toyota has given to the Tundra and Tacoma.
During our week with the Rav4, we had people asking everyday what kind of new SUV it was, a testament to the designers and the look they have chosen. To us, we liked the more aggressive look as it made us feel younger and more at home in the mid-sized Ute.
It almost seems to have an angry face that implies that the Rav4 wants to get going on the next adventure its owners have in mind, not wanting to stay parked in the drive. The best part of the drive being how easy and maneuverable the SUV was, getting into a tight parking spot was never an issue.
Inside the designers just kept the good stuff coming with an all new dashboard and high definition upgraded 7-inch touchscreen surrounded by sleek high polished black plastic adding a very upscale attitude. The dashboard was covered in SofTex, with beautiful blue stitching that continued through the seats.
Of course keyless entry was the norm in the Rav4 along with push-button start, which, with a hybrid, always has us wondering the first couple of days if the vehicle is really started, as there is no noise just the sound of the fantastic JBL 11-speaker system to indicate that anything has happened.
Integrating our phones and using the Toyota Entune 3.0 app was a breeze, allowing us to make calls, text and get navigation through the use of Apple CarPlay. Making a call or getting directions was as simple as pressing the voice activation button and telling Siri exactly what we wanted.
Our test ride was also upgraded with a navigation system that would predict traffic, find us a new place to eat or even the cheapest place to refuel.
As the Rav4 has developed over the years, it has quite literally grown up as it is now roomier than ever with 35.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and over 70 cubes with the seats folded down. Speaking of the rear seats, they will recline up to 24 degrees giving those in the rear as much comfort as possible.
On the safety side, the SUV comes with the Toyota Safety Sense P standard that combines a Pre-Collision System with a Pedestrian Detection program, along with Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist that will help keep the vehicle in its lane. Automatic High Beam headlights and Dynamic Radar Cruse Control are also part of this package.
These are all great additions and ones that usually are an added cost to any vehicle. We applaud Toyota for making them available on almost all of their line. A backup camera and hill start assist also come as standard feature with blind spot monitoring being and addition, one that we would always recommend.
The new hybrid version of the Rav4 is a great way to get into a very high mileage vehicle along with a fantastic new SUV at a cost that will not break the bank!
Base Price: $33,700
Price as driven: $37,699