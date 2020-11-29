The first thought that came to both of our minds after receiving the phone call letting us know that a new Lexus LC 500 convertible was headed our way was “road trip time!”
Now, just where to go in the flagship luxury sports coupe from Lexus was really the only question left unanswered, that and of the weather hold out in late October for us to also get in some “top down time.”
After looking at the weather and a map of Utah, we decided a trip down south would be prudent this time of year, hoping that temperatures would make it about 70 degrees still.
The Moab area seemed appealing as we looked in that direction and finally decided on a trip to Natural Bridges National Monument, as we would stay on paved roads and it provided plenty of hiking opportunities.
The real object of the trip was to get as much seat time in the LC 500 as possible, as Lexus has pointed out that this vehicle represents the most “passionate expression” of their brand.
The chrome-plated moldings along the coupe have been designed to look like a traditional Japanese sword. The lines on the LC 500 are what we loved the most, making us stand out in the crowds, for sure.
The roof is made from a large glass panel, and with blacked out rear pillars, it definitely has a floating-roof effect to it. With taillights inspired by the glow of a jet’s afterburners, they put a lot of thought into this one, it speaks to the power that comes under the hood.
This vehicle is not just a looker, it performs just as well.
It was evident form the first time we hit the start button in the LC that we were in for a fantastic weekend. Just the note from the exhaust on startup and idle was enough to make anyone want to get out on the open road.
The natural aspirated 5.0 liter, V8 engine gives the small coupe everything it needs and more, coming in with 471 horse power and 398 pounds feet of torque. The 10-speed transmission, paddle shifters included, gets the mighty LC from 0-60 miles per hour in short 4.6 seconds.
We found that switching the coupe to Sport+ mode turned it into an animal. In this mode, it would eat up anything in its way, jumping off the line and taking all the curves we could throw at it with ease.
We did, however, find that keeping the Lexus in comfort mode out on our long road trip was much more enjoyable, providing a smoother ride along what was mostly two-lane roads as we headed into southeastern Utah.
Heading out around 2 p.m. on a Friday, we kept the roof up most of the way, as it did cool down driving up over Soldier Summit and down into Carbon and Emery counties.
We had set the onboard navigation as we left for our hotel in Monticello, and it kept telling us that it would take over an hour longer than we would have expected.
There turned out to be a good reason for that as we hit stop-and-go traffic at the turn off to Arches National Park. It took us over an hour to get from there to downtown Moab, a distance of three miles, as they are widening Main Street.
First thing we did after coming to a complete stop on the road and seeing the long line of cars waiting to move was put down the top and enjoy the beautiful fall weather and red rock scenery as we approached Moab.
Kudos to Lexus for having the technology to predict the road ahead and keep our destination time correct.
We also were able to use the included seat heaters and neck warmers that come in the LC 500 as the shadows got longer, the sun set and we patiently waited to get into Moab. This gave us the opportunity to talk with other drivers as they came up next to us on the road. It seemed wherever we went, there were questions to be answered when driving the luxury sports coupe.
Inside, the Lexus — of course — was loaded with luxury and technology. The seats were clad in Circuit Red leather and extremely comfortable, and having both heat and cooling options made the over 10 hours we spent in the coupe during the weekend extraordinary.
On the technology side, the new LC is equipped with a huge 10.3-inch, high-resolution infotainment screen that can be split into sections or used in all its wide-screen glory. We loved the way the navigation would split the screen up and show us upcoming information along with the map.
The LC is also completely Amazon Alexa compatible, and with the right apps attached, riders can read audio books, listen to music from Amazon, and even turn on and off home lights as well as other functions that Alexa can normally perform.
She will even sync with the onboard navigation to offer on-the-go recommendations.
The coup also includes the complete suite of Lexus Safety Systems, such as pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, Radar Cruise control, intelligent high beam headlamps, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and parking assist.
We were able to spend all day Saturday with the top down inside Natural Bridges Park, hiking to the different bridges that had spectacular views, especially when we got directly under them. This park is a great place to visit and see the awesome sites.
Side note: Natural Bridges was the first national monument designated in Utah.
We received several comments and met many different folks from across the country that all wanted to know more about the coupe, in parking lots and along trails as they saw us leave the Lexus. What a great conversation starter the Lexus flagship turned out to be.
On the trip home, Saturday afternoon, we took Utah route 95 from Natural Bridges to Hanksville. It turned out to be one of the most scenic drives we have ever been on, with everything from deep white rock canyons to towering red rock cliffs and even a awesome bridge over the mighty Colorado River and a look at Lake Powel.
We would highly recommend this on everyone’s driving bucket list.
We thoroughly enjoyed our weekend in the Lexus LC 500 as it turned out to be the perfect road trip car, especially for just the two of us.
Base Price: $101,000
Price as Driven: 111,325