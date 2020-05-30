This week saw us loading up a new 2020 Honda Ridgeline for a Saturday adventure that would lead us down into Juab and Millard Counties to see some awesome Central Utah sites. We had heard of a new hike we wanted to take at a location known as Paul Bunyan’s Wood Pile that is located on Highway 6 just south of the Little Sahara Sand Dunes turn-off.
So off we drove all snug inside one of our favorite small trucks the Honda Ridgeline for the 55-mile trip. This year Honda has freshened up the Ridgeline, adding a new 9-speed transmission along with making their Honda Sensing system standard on all models.
This is a huge step as we have always been enthralled with this sensing system ever since we first saw it in 2015 in an Acura TLX. Back then, the fact that a vehicle could keep you centered in the lane of travel was so awesome, and now Honda seems to have taken that technology to a new level with their safety sensing system.
The system not only comes with Honda’s great Lane Keep Assist, but they have also added a Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning — which we found works very well — Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control.
All of these systems worked exceptionally well, pretty much making the Ridgeline act almost like a completely autonomous driving vehicle. About the only time it got somewhat confused was when we hit a stretch of narrow road and the painted line on the right-hand side disappeared for a short distance.
The drive to the Woodpile required a short trip on a dirt road, one that any vehicle could negotiate, and the Ridgeline did a fantastic job, although this would not be the last trip on dirt for the day!
Paul Bunyan’s woodpile turned out to be as impressive as the photos we had seen online. It requires a short, somewhat moderate hike to get to the bottom and a more vigorous uphill climb if you want to see it from above, and in fact looks just like a pile of square logs that are about to fall over set into the mountain landscape.
This really is a hidden gem in Central Utah, and well worth the trip to Juab County to see. The turn off to the dirt road is not well marked, so be careful to look closely for it if you choose to take this adventure.
After that it was on to Delta for a quick break and some road trip goodies, along U.S. 6 we saw a sign indicating that Topaz Mountain was only 36 miles away. Since we didn’t know exactly what Topaz Mountain was, a quick look at Google told us it was a great place to find Utah’s gemstone, so off we headed for a longer adventure in the Ridgeline.
Inside, the updated Honda proved to be just as luxurious as any of the new trucks we have driven. The seats were leather clad and heated, of course, along with the steering wheel, which helped to make the early April morning commutes even better.
Navigation was standard on the RTL that helped us find our way out to Topaz Mountain as it did require a short 10-mile ride on dirt roads to get there. This time we were glad to have a small AWD truck as parts of the road proved to be more rocky and uneven that we would have been comfortable trying in just any vehicle.
It turns out that there is a private part of Topaz Mountain that is actually on a mineral claim where they blast off the rock and charge folks to look for the Topaz. We met Ronda Stemmons who owns the claim and she was more than excited to tell us all about how they mined the amber crystals and how they changed to clear with exposure to the sun.
She even gave us some of our own Topaz to take home after our 45-minute lesson on mining in western Utah. We then needed a place to eat our lunch we had brought along with us, so it was off further into the desert to find a spot suitable to park the small truck and eat in the bed.
After a short search, we pulled off-road into a small clearing amongst the Pinon pines and put everything in the bed of the Ridgeline ready for a tasty lunch in the desert. The truck also comes complete with a truck bed sound system that would pump the satellite radio out back so we could enjoy it during lunch.
This was a fine addition and would make tailgating even that much better with the addition of the sound system that took no forethought to get ready. There is also a great tub in the back of the bed that could be loaded with ice and drinks, or of course just a place for tools — although the designers have included a stop in the bottom that would drain the water when done.
The Ridgeline comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 ft.-lbs. of torque. It also has a class leading payload capacity of 1,584 pounds in the bed, and when equipped with AWD will tow up to 5,000 pounds.
As we proved, the Ridgeline would be the perfect weekend vehicle for any family that wants to get out into the great outdoors. After a week and a really awesome Saturday we managed a very nice 22 mpg in the Ridgeline.
See the newly refreshed Honda Rigdeline that proved to be great on weekends and really any other day of the week, making for the perfect family hauler, mover and daily driver.
Base Price: $42,020
Price As Driven: $43,140