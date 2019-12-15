Every time we have the opportunity to drive a new Subaru, it takes us back to when we met and got engaged and both owned a new Subaru. For each of us, these cars were the first brand-new vehicles we had owned in our young lives.
When we met, Deanne had just purchased a DL Hatchback and I had a GL sedan, both from 1984. After we were married and both working at the Springville Herald, we decided to condense to one vehicle and went with the (then-futuristic) Subaru XT. Oh, those were the days — when a two-door sports coupe was a great addition to our small family!
Getting a week in the newly redesigned Outback, and with an added moniker of XT, really brought back some memories. The fact that this is an all-new Outback, and the XT model comes with a new 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine, had nothing to do with how much fun the drive was.
We loved the new engine getting a turbocharger back. We even liked it better than last year’s 3.6-liter engine we experienced for a week in the Outback. This time, we received a very nice 29 mpg combined, way up from the 23.7 mpg we got last year.
Good news for those Subaru enthusiasts out there: The Outback still has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, making it a very capable vehicle not only on-road but off-road as well. This makes the Outback a very enthusiastic everyday driver, and also a quite capable off-road SUV.
The Outback is designed to be a great family vehicle. Most importantly it is designed for the active family on the go — meaning those who want to explore the outdoors and get there in comfort and safety with enough room for all the extra stuff involved with their many activities. Subaru has become a lifestyle vehicle and generally has an answer in their lineup for everyone. The Outback is becoming the active family SUV.
The 2020 Outback features some exterior updates that are sure to please any outdoor enthusiast. Subaru says the SUV is anchored in an “Acitve x Tough” concept. It is a more rugged design built to encourage folks with wanderlust to get out and wander.
It has grown wider at the fenders, with additional front and side cladding to continue giving the Outback a more rugged look. In fact, the way it has been designed is to have the sides resemble a hiking boot. We were able to see that look and feel come out during our week with the SUV.
Enhancements to the Lineatronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) were great. We felt this was one of the strongest CVTs that we have driven as of late, as it even took us a couple of hours the first day to notice it was a CVT — not a standard transmission.
What had to be our favorite addition to the Outback this year is the new infotainment screen, which has grown significantly to a whopping 11.6 inches in HD quality. The screen can be individualized for the driver with apps moved around like an iPad.
The Outback will also be the first vehicle in the line to introduce a new Chimani app to provide a comprehensive guide to more than 400 national parks in the U.S., including history and highlights written by local travel experts. What a great testament to Subaru’s commitment to get folks out and enjoying the outdoors!
The Outback, of course, comes complete with the Eyesight system from the engineers at Subaru. What this does is add an extra pair of eyes and an extra foot on the brake if needed. There are two new sensors located on each side of the rearview mirror at the top of the windshield that continually scan the road ahead and to the sides of the vehicle.
This makes it possible for the Outback to alert the driver if they start to wander outside of the lane and will also nudge the vehicle back into the lane with Subaru’s version of lane keep assist. We found that the system performed very well, even in the dark of night on the concrete freeway where the lines are sometimes hard to see. It will even alert the driver if they seem to be weaving back and forth in the lane.
It also comes with adaptive cruise control that will keep the Outback at a certain distance behind the next vehicle in the lane, even bringing the vehicle to a complete stop if necessary. The engineers have even taken this technology one step further by providing an audible beep when the car ahead clears, allowing the Outback to return to the set speed.
This system will hit the brakes if it thinks the Outback is in imminent danger of a front collision. It will also reduce throttle control and apply brakes if the danger is not as emanate at it may appear, thus either avoiding or greatly diminishing a front-end collision. With a Subaru equipped with the Eyesight system, IIHS gives the Outback the highest rating possible when it comes to front-end collisions.
Add to all these great safety features rear cross-path detection and blind-spot monitoring, and it all makes a very safe ride, which is, as they say, what makes a Subaru a Subaru.
Base price: $34,895
Price as driven: $37,750