With the 2019 model year, Lexus took the opportunity to completely redesign its entry-level luxury sedan.
After 30 years, the new ES is the seventh generation to come from the automaker. The ES has become a staple in the Lexus pantry with more being sold every year since its inception.
Five years ago, Toyota — of course — decided to add a hybrid to the line, having vast amounts of experience in this area starting with the first Prius model. We would have expected nothing less from the car company, and at the time, we were thrilled to try out the new hybrid for a week and see just what kind of magic they had included to get such great mileage per gallon.
At the time, we averaged just over 40 miles per gallon for a week, so we knew having another week to get a higher reading would prove to be a challenge, along with basking in all the luxury that comes with any Lexus product.
Before the Lexus arrived, we made some plans to put the new hybrid through as many different conditions as we could while staying right around 500 or so miles.
On Saturday, we took the opportunity to go out and see the Utah Valley Parade of Homes, starting with a home in Pleasant Grove and continuing up through Utah County until we ended our day on the Suncrest Ridge in Draper.
This turned out to be a very interesting day amid the coronavirus pandemic as we social distanced through nine different homes, although it felt very good to get out and do something more “normal.” It also gave us the chance to get on many different types of roads.
Figuring that one day with the new ES would not be enough, we took some time on Sunday and headed up to Midway, before traveling up and over Guardsman Pass to Brighton Ski Resort where we were able to get in some great hiking with temperatures almost 20 degrees cooler than those in the valley.
We returned home to Springville, heading down Big Cottonwood Canyon to the freeway and back to Utah County. These couple of long day trips, along with our regular driving to and from work, added up to 569 miles.
In the end the new hybrid version of the ES continued to amaze us, averaging 45.8 miles per gallon.
This was an incredible number, surpassing the last time we had a hybrid ES and even better than the last time we drove a hybrid Toyota Avalon. Our hats are definitely off to the engineers that have put this great entry-level, luxury hybrid sedan together.
The hybrid ES produces a combined 220 horsepower, which we found to be more than adequate to propel the large sedan around. The petrol version of the ES comes with 302 horsepower but only attains a 26 miles per gallon combined gas mileage.
After our week with the new ES, we would definitely look very hard at the hybrid version considering the huge gas savings over the life of the vehicle.
As the cost difference to drive a hybrid vehicle of the same class continues to get closer, it tends to make the argument even better to cross the divide and go green. The difference between the gas version of the ES and the hybrid is now only $2,260, whereas years ago, it could get as high as to be over $10,000.
It would not take long getting almost 20 more miles per gallon to get back the initial investment.
The good news with the newly redesigned ES is that it is all Lexus when it comes to the exterior; the only indication that it is anything different than an aggressive, executive sedan would be the small letter “H” following the name.
From the questions we got over the week, no one knew it was a hybrid unless we told them, and after mentioning the phenomenal mileage we were attaining, most thought that would be the perfect way to go.
LED lights all around continue to add to the ambience the designers at Lexus created, with triple beam headlights adding an extra little magic to the package.
Inside, of course, the ES was all Lexus as the company strives to make all its vehicles very driver-centric. Sitting in the driver seat, it now more resembles the LS series from Lexus that is more appointed as a luxury track sedan.
A huge 12.3-inch color display took up the entire center of the dashboard, making it very easy to read and understand for both the driver and passenger. This, however, is still all controlled by the mouse-like device between the seats, and we still found it hard to control.
There is now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Available on the ES, which we kept active the entire time as it was much easier to access using Siri Voice Control. We did love the larger screen that we would split up into different sections to display a multitude of different tidbits of information.
The seats were, obviously, heated and cooled as we would have expected nothing less from Lexus, and our test ride came with the addition of a heated steering wheel — a must-have during the cold months in Utah.
On the point of safety, all Lexus vehicles now come with Lexus Safety Systems 2.0, which includes pedestrian detection, high-speed collision warning and mitigation, radar cruise control, lane-tracing assist, lane departure warning, automatic high beam headlights, and road sign assist.
These are all great systems, and we commend Lexus for making them a part of the basic package and including them at every price point. The addition of blind spot monitoring alongside cross traffic alert and intuitive parking assist pretty much rounded out all the safety options that Lexus has to offer with a $1,065 addition to the price.
The new ES 300 hybrid is all that it is cracked up to be and comes as a great way to get into an Executive Luxury Sedan without breaking the bank. With the way it sips gas, the ES would be a great addition for anyone looking for that little extra pizzazz in the neighborhood.
Base Price: $41,760
Price as Driven: $52,785