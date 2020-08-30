After over 10 years of reviewing automobiles, it is very rare that we get a vehicle that we have never driven.
This week was the exception with the new Honda CR-V Hybrid. The fact that it now comes as a hybrid is a huge deal, not only for Honda but also for a public that is readily snatching up mid-sized SUVs like they are about to become extinct.
Being a hybrid, however, is not the only new experience we had. This also was our first week with the mid-sized Honda Ute. As the CR-V continues to run neck and neck with the Toyota RAV4 in sales figures here in the U.S., we were excited to finally have a week in the very popular Honda.
We took complete advantage of the week, using it for as many errands as possible, to get to work and for a plain old leisurely Sunday drive to get to know and understand what so many folks love about the mid-sized SUV.
To start out the week, Deanne and her friend Cindy Ovard spent most of the day Friday and Saturday traversing around Utah Valley for the annual Utah Home Builders Parade of Homes.
This year the parade was down in the number of homes, but the homes that were involved were spread from Payson to Eagle Mountain. The Honda took it all in stride, getting the gals to over 14 homes over the two days. On Sunday, with still over half a tank of gas left and figuring that it was necessary to see if we could run down the tank and if a longer trip would decrease our miles per gallon, we took a lengthy drive.
We ended up in Nephi, heading west up State Road 132 before taking Route 1812 to cut over to Highway 6 just south of Eureka. It was a beautiful, hot drive out into the desert and took us about two and a half hours to run the loop that began in Springville.
Ever since our first experience back in 2015 with the Honda sensing safety system — that includes what we think is one of the best radar cruise controls with lane keep assist on the market — we were happy to see it performs even better now.
Back then, it came on a very high end Acura TLX; now, Honda is putting these features on more and more of their vehicles. In fact, this year, all CR-V models come with this suite of safety features.
This also includes forward collision mitigation along with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning. Our favorite feature remains the radar cruise combined with the lane keep assist. We love the way it works in combination with the driver and gently nudges the SUV back on course. If the driver wants to take more control, the system allows for it.
On some the other vehicles we test drive, these combined systems can seemingly take over more control of the steering and sometimes fight against where we want to move the vehicle, especially if it is a little more to the left or right when passing a large truck on the freeway.
We have even had a time or two where the systems would follow the wrong lines or marks on the road, thinking it was the proper lane to travel in and making it harder for the drivers to get the vehicle in the right place.
Not so, however, with the Honda. The engineers seem to have gotten the technology working better and better each year. Now, it is even more in sync with the driver and allows for the least bit of input from us while still keeping us within the lane of travel.
On the propulsion side, the new hybrid CR-V comes with 2.0 liter gasoline engine combined with two electric motors that can provide energy to the rear wheels. With this two-motor combination, Honda has no use for an automatic transmission and instead delivers power to the rear wheels as if the CR-V were completely electric.
This is important as it allows for all kinds of electric-only and combined-power distribution for the all-wheel drive and allows for the most efficient use of the gasoline engine.
Combined, the power output is 212 horsepower, which is more than what comes with the 1.5 liter turbocharged engine in a regular CR-V.
So, how did we do after almost 500 miles of traveling? The CR-V came in at 39.8 miles per gallon. Most of the time throughout the week, we were traveling at about 40 mph. However, when we took the road trip down through Eureka, we were forced to use the freeway and other highways.
We found that the Honda will do much better in the mileage while driving around town as it can make better use of its electric motors.
Looking to the outside, the CR-V has received updates that provide a more upscale, perhaps even rugged look for the small SUV that should attract more men as they are out looking for new rides. The fog lights are now fully integrated into the bumper along with very distinctive, dark-tinted taillights.
The CR-V also includes the new push-button gear selector that was introduced a few years ago in the Acura NSX. That alone made us feel more sport-like whenever we drove the CR-V.
This button is flanked by three additional buttons for EV, Econ or Sport mode. Yes, the small SUV will go around the neighborhood in all electric — or “stealth” — mode at lower speeds.
If driving in electric-only mode, there is an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System that is designed to give off an audible alert to pedestrians. The noise varies in volume depending on speed and is very hard to hear on the inside of the CR-V.
It is a great addition to the SUV as it can be hard for kids to hear automobiles with little-to-no sounds coming from the engine.
We spent most of the week in Econ mode to see how high we could push the miles per gallon readout. A 7-inch touchscreen completes the dashboard and was easy to use. In our test ride, the center console was also digital, adding to the upscale and futuristic appeal of the interior.
The Honda CR-V should continue down its path as one of the bestselling SUVs on the market as it continues to grow and evolve. It made a great first impression with us and would definitely make the list when we are looking for a new SUV.
Base Price: $35,950
Price as Driven: $35,950