The new 2020 model of the bestselling Lexus RX350 comes with a needed refresh to both the exterior and interior of the popular luxury SUV. Since its beginnings over 20 years ago, the midsized SUV has continued to be the most popular model in the segment for Lexus here in the United States.
This year with the redesign, Lexus has also chosen to add a third-row seat and lengthen the model to appeal to a younger market with kids in tow, while keeping all the luxury the RX has become known for. To add this third row of seating, the engineers stretched the body of the RX by 4.4 inches and redesigned the rear roof line to accommodate those in the rear seat with more headroom.
These were the only enhancements made to the RX, keeping the rear doors exactly the same size and shape as the year before. The second row captain’s chairs are able to move back and forth on a track system, allowing up to 23.5 inches of rear leg room — that being, of course, if the occupants of row No. 2 will cooperate.
We found that putting a normal adult back there was not easy. Once they were seated, leg room was at a minimum, leading us to believe it would be a seat for kids until their teen years, as our 5-year-old grandson Jensen fit perfectly in the back seat.
However, once the kids reach their teenage years and hit those second row seats, getting them to give up space for those in the back might come with a bit of driving tension. We know it would have been that way in our family!
Also with the third seat up, the cargo space behind the seats comes in at only 7 cubic feet. So if a longer road trip is wanted, there would have to be some kind of roof storage system involved for the family to get all their stuff along for said trip.
Our favorite change of all came with the addition of a touchscreen to the RX, something that has not been in a Lexus vehicle until now. We have always tried to stumble through the mouse or trackpad system that the designers had incorporated in their vehicles with limited success.
Now there are two options: an 8-inch or 12.2-inch touchscreen that accompany the trackpad just in case some have become attached to that option. This made navigating the infotainment options so much easier.
The screen has been moved 5 inches closer to the driver, which is a great start. However, we found it still hard to reach sometimes, especially if what we needed was on the far right of the screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto finally found their way into the RX, and the wide touchscreen made using them a joy.
With Siri in the mix, it was usually quite easy to get wherever we needed to be or look for options like someplace to eat or visit. Our hats are definitely off to those who decided to include this new touchscreen system for ease of use.
There are now also six USB ports around the RX that will help keep everyone’s devices charged — even those who are in the rear-most seats. With the extra seats, this will become a necessity for families on the go, with kids having so many different devices nowadays.
We found that with the extra few inches now included in the L version of the RX, it was just as easy to get around in and park, behaving for the most part exactly like a regular RX350.
The RX will now also sync with Amazon Alexa, allowing us to play music from Amazon on our drives along with checking on the news, or controlling any of our home smart devices we had connected through the Alexa service. Kind of a cool trick to be able to raise and lower our heat or just turn lights on and off throughout the SUV by communicating with Alexa!
Of course, the new Lexus Safety System 2.0 is standard across all trim levels of the RX, which added adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist that would keep the SUV centered in the lane. There is also road sign assist, pre-collision warning and braking.
This pre-collision system now also features pedestrian detection during the day and in low-light situations. The engineers also added bicycle detection to this package and made it work in low light as well. Toyota and Lexus are leading the way by making sure all of their safety systems are included at all trim levels of their vehicles. We find it quite refreshing that one does not have to add a huge price tag for safety to a new car!
The new RX350 L is powered by the same 3.5-liter V-6 engine that powers its somewhat smaller brother, producing and very nice 290 horsepower with 263 foot-pounds of torque, and is coupled with an eight-speed transmission. Zero to 60 time is just over 8 seconds for the AWD model that we tested out. We averaged 22 miles per gallon on just over 400 miles of driving. Premium 91 octane fuel is also recommended.
For those with a family who would like to get into the luxury SUV market, the RX350L would be a great place to start. There is a reason it is still the top seller in the segment after 20 years, as there is a lot of competition out there in this category. It would be a great daily drive for the busy mom, and one she would look forward to getting into each and every day.
Base price: $48,700
Price as driven: 63,199