After just a few hours of driving the new Civic Type R we were reminded of the song by the Beach Boys “Fun, Fun, Fun” and the lyrics that go “And with the radio blasting Goes cruising just as fast as she can now and she’ll have fun, fun, fun till her daddy takes the T-Bird Away!”
Only for us, it was we’ll have fun, fun, fun till Josh takes the Honda away now! The best way to describe this incredible new offering from Honda is that we were transported back in time to our teenage years, when we just wanted to drive and cruise up and down Main Street with all the other teenagers showing off our fast car!
Realizing that it is a Civic we were driving was very hard to do as this hot-hatch comes with a standard two-liter engine that produces a whopping 306 horsepower and is straight off the showroom floor. It was really hard not to put the pedal to the floor every time we accelerated from a stop, just for the pure thrill of the moment.
The Civic definitely is the most unique among its peers, which consist of the Volkswagen Golf R, Ford Focus RS and the Subaru WRX STI. Where ever we went there were questions and people wanting to know more about the hatchback, was it as fast as it looked, did we like driving it and even, how did we come to have one as they are very hard to find at a dealer — they are selling so well.
The standard Civic comes with a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 181 horsepower, so one can see that upping that to 306 is quite and improvement indeed and meant for the track.
In fact one of my friends Chris Borget that works at Dave’s Bernina sent me a Facebook message when he found out that we had a Type R, wanting to make sure I stopped by so he could go for a ride.
After a 30-minute ride and demonstrating all the unique abilities of the hot-hatch, Chris was pretty much in love with the new Civic. He had tried to get the dealer to let him test drive one, but no way as they are too hot an item. He quickly pointed out that I made his entire month with the short 30-minute ride!
Since we have driven all the competition, except the Ford, we were most impressed with the road handling of the Civic. Its manners were very well refined for what really should be considered a race car, as it would take imperfections in the road much better than the other hot-hatches we have tested.
A couple that we have driven would give us little jolts every time there was a bump in the road. The Honda handled them better; we still felt in touch with the road and in control of the sedan all the time we just didn’t end the drive with a queasy stomach.
Being somewhat age advanced, this was an important point for us as we wanted to drive more and more each day looking forward even to the basic commute to work. We applaud the engineers for keeping the suspension in check but still designing a very fun to drive car.
After a week we were in agreement that folks are either going to love or hate the look of the Civic as it is a very angular vehicle with lines going in many directions and a huge wing on the back that really gets noticed. However, Honda is doing something right as the Civic is their best-selling sedan in the line, leading us to believe there are way move lovers than haters.
Of course the hot-hatch comes only with a six-speed manual transmission with a short throw gear box that made going through the gears even more fun, and pushing the Type R to redline very easy between those gears. There is no automatic version of the sedan.
Inside the sport seats were made of a red suede that proved to be extremely comfortable and pushed the R theme to the extreme. There were also touches of carbon fiber trims throughout the cabin, and this year larger cup holders that fit even the largest of cups we had.
A push button start and almost all digital dashboard were very unique indeed. The dashboard could be configured in many different ways with all kinds of information from lap times to turbo boost to G force being applied during acceleration and braking.
The red theme of course continued throughout the cabin with accents aplenty, some red leather on the steering wheel, red metal and even red lined floor mats. Of course the huge red Brembo brakes added to the color effect on the outside.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were included, with the CarPlay even allowing us to voice our text messages to others while we drove. This system worked very well and understood pretty much every message we wanted to send. We have found on occasion some cars struggle taking our voice to a text and getting all the words right.
The price of this new hot-hatch is the very best part coming in at only $35,700 to get those 306 ponies corralled in your garage. This was much less than we would have imagined considering all the fun we had during our week with the Civic Type R. For your own version of fun, fun, fun check one out today, and hope that no one will be there to take your keys away!
Base Price: $35,700
Price as Driven: $35,700