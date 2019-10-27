The Toyota Sequoia is the perfect, large family SUV with an ability to carry eight people at once, and once full, still has plenty of room for their stuff. On top of that, it can also tow up to 7,400 pounds of weight. Active families would find this Toyota the ideal vehicle for their get-out-and-go adventures.
During our week with the full-sized SUV we were able to take a trip to Salt Lake and up through the mountains to Park City then on down to Heber and finally through Provo Canyon to arrive back in Utah County. This gave us plenty of freeway, highway and canyon driving to get a real handle on how the Sequoia would act and behave in different situations.
Being the large SUV that it is, we expected it to handle much differently that it did. Its manners are much more like a smaller vehicle. We found it easier to park and the turning radius was a sharp as any vehicle of this size we have had.
Deanne even enjoyed taking it out to run errands or just great for heading to school for the evening, something she would not have chosen to do if the SUV was hard to park. It was very easy to handle on the freeway and took the mountain roads with ease as we climbed up over Parleys Canyon.
Last year Toyota added what they have dubbed Toyota Safety Sense to the Sequoia which gives the SUV all the great safety features we have come to enjoy in other Toyotas.
These additions include radar cruise control, lane departure warning, emergency braking and automatic high beam headlamps. We loved the fact that this large vehicle came with the radar cruise control, as it made freeway driving a breeze, especially when we were in heavy traffic.
We also found that by using the cruise control more instead of us trying to maneuver the interstate, our average mileage came up from the 14.4 that the driver got coming out from Denver up to 15.7 mpg. This is still puts the Sequoia at the bottom of its class in the gas mileage category, as others have upgraded engines, added mild hybrid technology, and other gas saving features.
This is still the 2nd generation of the Sequoia that was introduced 11 years ago in 2008; this would be considered a very long time between redesigns in today’s market. Last year along with the Safety Sense package, Toyota has also added a TRD Sport package that on the outside added some very nice, deep gray wheels and TRD accent badges.
Inside the seats became leather trimmed with accent stitching and power adjustment was added to both. They also received heat which became a great addition with the weather getting colder in mid-September.
Toyota has also given the third row seat the ability of being able to move up and down electronically with the push of a button. This was cool, but we would rather have had the addition of an automatic lift gate as well, being that it was very heavy to lift up and down.
In our world it didn’t make much sense to have these really cool seats that mom only had to push a button to move, but she would have to struggle every time she got into the back with groceries. One good point was the rear window would roll down automatically but it still had to be activated from the front after the SUV was started.
Having been 11 years since a complete update, there were other little quirks in the Sequoia that might get under mom’s skin in today’s busy world. As with the Tundra, the Sequoia still takes a regular key to start it up, forcing mom to find it in here purse, along with having to press a button on the key to unlock the doors — not like other Toyota products that only require a hand behind the handle to unlock the doors.
Once inside there are plenty of creature comforts to go around for the entire family. There are at least two cup holders for every seat ... now that really is family friendly.
The captain’s chairs in the rear did make it much easier to get folks into the back seat; they were even able to keep a couple of adults happy for a short 20-minute ride. The center console is also dated as with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and very large knobs for adjusting the climate were the main focus.
The power plant in the Sequoia is where the SUV really excels, as it came equipped with a 5.7-liter iForce V-8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 ft.-lbs. of torque. There was always plenty of go to motor to move the over 6,000-pound SUV down the road. Even when it was really needed, the power was there to spare in getting us up and moving.
There are still two trim levels above the TRD Sport level that should add even more luxury to the Sequoia but they are going to add to the price tag of an already heavy load as our test ride was with its very few extras was just under $60,000.
The Sequoia would make a fantastic family hauler and puts mom or dad large and in charge in what we found to be a much easier to maneuver full-sized SUV. The folks at Toyota have kept the SUV up with some of the technology that is out there now, but we are hoping there is a complete update in the near future for the full-sized SUV.
Base Price: $54,640
Price as Driven: $59,745