It’s not every week we get to test drive an all-new model from an auto manufacture, but so it was this past week with our friends at Volkswagen as they choose to send us the new addition to the line-up: the Arteon. Right off the bat, we were very impressed with the looks and design of the new mid-sized sedan.
Every week with a new car it seems we get questions as to what we are driving and if we like it. The amount of these kinds of questions will help us to understand if the vehicle stands out to the general public or not. With the new Arteon the questions and inquires kept coming all week long no matter where we were with the sedan.
In fact, one of the first questions we received while attending the Utah County Parade of Homes was if we were driving a new Audi A6. This was definitely a testament to the design and build of this new vehicle that is built using what VW calls their new MQB platform.
MQB, a strange name and a huge investment for Volkswagen into the billions of dollars, allows them to build any of their 11 different models in any plant. This system is a great way to move production from one model to another with little notice. For an example, if more Arteons are needed, any production facility can make that switch quickly producing the quantity and trims needed.
In the long run it seems this type of setup will allow manufactures to produce vehicles faster and cheaper, puling many of the parts from the same place. Automotive technology gets better every day, not only inside the vehicle but at the plants where they are being produced, reshaping an industry that has was seeing production costs spiral out of control.
The Arteon is replacing the outgoing CC in the VW line and will be the top-of-the-line model and most luxurious that the manufacture has made to date. This alone made our week with the Arteon even more exciting and stimulating.
The new model is somewhat larger with the wheelbase being increased by 5 inches and the length increased by 2.3 inches, which in effect doubled the amount of cargo space in the new Arteon from 13.2 cubic feet to a whopping 27.2 cubes. Some of this space is also garnered from the fact that it is now a fast back with a hatchback-style trunk.
The trunk is huge; we are talking like a three body trunk that will have plenty of space for even the busiest of families, or more importantly the family road trip as it acts almost like a mid-sized SUV with all that space. Mom or dad will fall in love with the space immediately and with the hatchback, it is very easy to get into and move things around. Did we mention that it’s was powered up and down!
We loved the fact that we could get up close and personal with everything we would put in it, going golfing no problem, a trip to Costco, again no problem at all. The look that the designers have captured by adding the fast back to the vehicle gives it an almost coupe-like appearance, again something that will resonate with consumers as we found out during the week.
Our favorite feature that came with the SEL trim level is Volkswagens new 12.3-inch digital dashboard — that’s right the entire dish in front of the steering wheel is a huge LED screen that can be changed and configured to the driver’s desires. This is coming from a company that just a few short years ago seemed as if they were in the Stone Age when it came to technology inside their vehicles.
We are ever more impressed with VW as they continue to add all kinds of technology to each of their line and make it more and more affordable. This new digital dash is very impressive; we loved the way we could put the navigation map right in the middle of the speedometer and tachometer allowing us to quickly glance down and get directions to our destination.
Other great inside features inside were the 8-inch infotainment screen that control most other functions in the vehicle, a three-zone climate control that would keep both mom and dad happy along with any kiddos in the rear seat.
Front seats were both heated and cooled along with heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, which even in early May this year we were able to take advantage of in the early mornings. The seats were also made of Nappa Leather and were oh so comfortable.
For those that might be worried about performance form the largest sedan in the VW fleet that comes with only a four-cylinder engine, forget about it as the turbocharger pushes the horsepower to 268 with 258 ft.-lbs. of torque to go along with it. There was never any doubt that we would quickly get to the speed we wanted no matter the situation we were faced with during our test week.
On the safety side, there were plenty of included systems from adaptive cruise control, to blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, parking assist and forward collision warning and intervention. It seems that VW has checked all the boxes in that category for their flagship model, making it and even better family hauler.
The new Arteon should really be assigned a luxury category as it was loaded with looks and style points that should really resonate with many consumers. We loved our week in the new model and look forward to it being around in the VW line for years to come.
Base Price: $44,945
Price as Driven: 45,940