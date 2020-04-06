Tucked into the southeastern side of Cedar Hills, just a quarter of a mile off the Murdock Canal Trail, is a cycling sanctuary – or rather, a barn – where bicycles and minds alike can come for a tune-up.
“I want people to be on bicycles,” said Eduardo Leon, owner of Eddy’s Bicycle Barn. “So, I will work on any type of bike; anything that has a chain and wheels, I will work on it.”
Eduardo, who goes by Eddy, is a seasoned cyclist and bicycle mechanic who’s previously worked in several bike shops and ridden thousands of miles over the past 20 some years. About three years ago, he opened Eddy’s Bicycle Barn because he wanted a more personal, intimate setting for him to meticulously tune bicycles at his own pace, and have his own place to get to know his customers. “I decided to start taking care of people the way I wanted to,” said Eddy. “I have stools and people can come over and hang out. I have stories to tell for days.”
Eddy’s cycling stories begin where he was born and spent his childhood: Chile.
He was born 34 years ago in Quillota, Chile, but when he was about 9 years old his family moved north near the border of the South American country to the port city of Arica. At 12 years old, Eddy’s father bought him his first bicycle, and it would change the course of his life.
“It was a yellow Bianchi made out of steel, steel wheels, too,” said Eddy. “The wheels were not so round at the end of the first year,” he said with a laugh.
Eddy then began riding and racing bicycles with other kids in his neighborhood. “The streets were so narrow, kind of like a labyrinth,” said Eddy. “So, we’d just make markers and time ourselves. Then we started riding farther and farther away, and that’s how we started meeting other guys that had better bicycles.”
It was then that bike envy began to settle in with Eddy, and he became fascinated with learning about the latest and greatest bicycle components and how to install them as well as tune bikes. Eddy remembers trading toys and tune-ups for bicycle parts in those early days in his quest to build the slickest, fastest bike he could manage.
“That’s how we started, just playing with bikes like that,” said Eddy. “I met a bunch of friends then that I’m still friends with now.”
Not too long after he got his first bicycle, Eddy’s mother entered him in his first race: a looping kid’s race at a local park. Eddy recalled his nervousness before that race, as well as his excitement. He placed third in the race, and was given a trophy in the shape of a bicycle tire, and sent to a local bike shop to redeem his prize.
At the shop he not only redeemed his prize, but also found a person with whom to share his passion of cycling in the shop’s owner. “We became friends,” said Eddy. “I was talking about how exciting the race was, and that’s when he gave me my first jersey.”
At the age of 15, Eddy went to work for the bike shop owner, sweeping floors and wiping down bikes while learning bicycle-mechanic skills from employees and saving money for bike parts while he was at it. “The guy, he still has his bike shop, and I still talk to him every once in a while,” said Eddy.
After getting his first jersey from the bike shop owner, Eddy set out to compete in more local races. “I wasn’t really that great,” said Eddy. “But you know, it was super fun to show up and see what you can do.”
Despite describing himself as “not that great,” Eddy was good enough to qualify to be a part of a five-man cycling team for the Judejut, also known as the Trans-Andean Youth Sport Games, which is a multi-sport event held annually with competing young athletes from some regions of Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru. Eddy explained that his team finished in the middle of the leaderboard, and he competed in the race again the following year with his same teammates – whom he still today considers his friends.
Eddy threw himself into cycling, spending as much time as he could while still getting through school.
“They used to pay for a school bus so we could get to school,” said Eddy. “Instead of taking the school bus, I’d ride my bike to school to get some miles in. The money that my mom used to give me for the school bus, I’d save for bike parts. I was in school all day, and then I would ride home, ready my bike pack, and go for another ride.”
His devotion to racing also bled into his interest in keeping his bike in tip-top shape. “By racing, you’re also fixing your bike,” said Eddy. “You’re learning how to repair it, how to work on them.”
At the age of 16, Eddy biked all over the northern part of Chile with his friends. “It was summer vacation and we just grabbed our backpacks, put some racks on the bikes, and we just went from town to town,” recalled Eddy. “We would call our parents, ‘Hey, we made it here; we’re good,’ And then we would continue on and camp at the small towns and so on. I have to say, I had a pretty good childhood.”
At 18, Eddy moved to the United States with his parents. They moved to Salt Lake City, while Eddy left the nest to make a life of his own in St. George, where he began working at another bicycle shop. “And since then, I have never been able to get away from bicycles,” said Eddy.
From that point, Eddy continued competing in races, including some 24-hour races, and honing his bicycle-tuning skills over the next several years. As he grew older, Eddy became more interested in the social aspect of cycling and getting together with his friends rather than winning races.
“The problem is that we’re a little older, and there’s more beer involved,” said Eddy with a laugh, lamenting his “gut” despite having a lean figure.
Eddy eventually moved to Cedar Hills with the intent of resettling his life and also opening his own bike shop. When he saw a home for sale in Cedar Hills with an old barn in the backyard, he knew he was onto something.
“Immediately I thought bike barn, bike shop – something in there,” said Eddy.
So, he purchased the home and the property and began trying to turn the old farming barn into his bike barn. “Then we started working on the barn that was here before and I said, ‘I’m just going fix this thing, it’s super cool!’” recalled Eddy.
“Not cool,” he remarked, preparing to explain what happened next.
While working on panels of the barn, the whole structure collapsed. Eddy was unharmed, but he now had a ground-up build ahead of him instead of just a renovation if he wanted his bike shop to come to fruition. Starting fresh, Eddy incorporated pieces of the old barn’s wood into his much-more-sturdy bicycle shop, and three years ago, he finally opened the shop to the public.
But, he wasn’t quite sure how much business to expect.
“At first I was super scared because I didn’t know if I would be able to pay bills,” said Eddy. “I was just expecting to change a couple of flats and wipe down a few bicycles.”
That first year, Eddy estimated he worked on 300 bicycles. “Last year I did 575 repairs,” said Eddy. “That’s only repairs, then plus bike sales and people are coming in just to buy things.”
This season, with the shop opening in March and closing in roughly November, Eddy already has had 35 repairs and steadily counting.
“Everything just took off from there, and now, I’m out of space,” said Eddy with a laugh, noting there’s little room for bicycle inventory in his shop to add to his sales. Eddy explained that he’s looking for a new location to allow for more bike inventory, but doesn’t plan on moving this season, and wants to keep his shop small and intimate.
It’s that small-shop intimacy that drew Eddy to open his own bicycle shop, and what keeps fueling him day after day.
“Being able to do this and being exposed, it builds relationships,” said Eddy. “This is what I love doing; I don’t want to be cracking out repairs and tuning bikes. I’m not here to just get money out of every single repair. I want to interact with people. That’s why I started this shop.”
Today, Eddy relishes riding to work, being able to take lunch-break rides, and having the opportunity every day to work on bicycles and talk shop with cyclists – even earning the moniker “the Biketender,” chatting with customers as he tunes their bikes, as a bartender might while preparing a drink, swapping stories from his colorful life cycling and growing up in Chile.
In a roundabout way, Eddy has become the bike shop owner that helped inspire him to begin racing – the one that gave him his first jersey. Eddy and his girlfriend sometimes hold group rides for beginners, and Eddy has come to mentor some of the young cyclists that have come into his shop. One of which is Sebastian Sarmiento, a teenager who rides for American Fork High School’s mountain biking team and won the 2019 Utah Cyclocross state title for high-schoolers.
“I started riding with him since the very beginning,” said Eddy. “Now he’s faster than I am, and I can’t keep up with the guy,” he said with a laugh. When Sebastian got his first bicycle, Eddy helped tune it, and Eddy also gave Sebastian his first jersey. “The story kind of repeats itself.”