The story of the Provo business Legendary starts with a story about a friend of Chris Padilla's who had reported false stories written about her online. The top European government official had worked hard to protect her relationships and reputation, but Padilla said the articles were having an impact on that.
Padilla was brought in after having experience with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he said he optimized search results to "show the right information."
He helped connect the friend with legal groups to push content down in search engine results or get content that was reportedly not true removed from online. After this, Padilla saw how many people are impacted in a similar way and in turn started Legendary, "a reputation management company specializing in strategic communications and crisis management," according to the business' LinkedIn profile.
“So many people get affected by content that is put out online that is not true," Padilla said. "Not everyone is a journalist who really looks for facts and the right information, there are many who try to just get a click and get eyeballs on their content, but they don’t use the right facts. In some cases, it’s damaging to the folks who they are writing about because they may have written about it eight years ago, but it’s still sitting there for those people on their search results in their life.”
Legendary works with people whose reputation means a lot to them, and with the internet being a place where others do research, this is especially critical to some individuals and businesses. The areas that have had the biggest concerns with this include brand management, campaign management, or specific individuals.
With other businesses in the market, Padilla added that Legendary focuses on the people side of things when it comes to businesses. Padilla spoke to looking at the individuals involved at the company to then help the brand as a whole.
With that in mind, Legendary creates narratives around people to help a brand's story, then aligning that narrative across all platforms.
“We look at the full scope, the whole digital landscape, and help people make sure that their narrative is the same across all of those landscapes," Padilla said.
For new businesses coming to Legendary, Padilla said that an evaluation and digital health report is step number one. This allows the company to see how the brand is perceived and if there is any negative content out there about it. Step two involves Legendary looking at the "forecast" and how it can be changed.
This is done through search engine optimization tactics, brand strategy, public relations, content creation and social media to influence that forecast.
As for recent news around the company, Schillings, a protection and privacy brand from England, recently invested in Legendary to help expand the company's reach into Europe and more.
Padilla characterized Schillings as the "creme de la creme," when it comes to privacy and reputation. The company has a premier client base, according to Padilla, and he spoke highly of the company's new partner.
“They’re a great partner that we immediately can employ our team, our services, into their client base," Padilla said.
The Provo-based company has found a home in the area, looking to BYU to hire students interested in the work and hiring returned missionaries to help clients who speak various languages.
Padilla added that the various resources Provo brings to the table have helped Legendary along the way.
With the next steps moving forward, Padilla sees the company as growing and being in a growth phase. The company hopes to provide a weather map to help people understand what their brand or business is looking like online, and how to prepare for a crisis or fill the holes before a crisis hits.
To learn more about Legendary, visit www.legendarylabs.com.