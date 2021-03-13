Somehow February didn’t seem like the best time to get a minivan for a test ride with snow in the forecast and cold weather everywhere — it seemed like an SUV would be more appropriate for the time. With the new All-Wheel Drive Chrysler Pacifica, however, this turned out to be no problem at all.
In fact, we were grateful for the extra snow and the opportunity to drive in real winter conditions as the Pacifica is touted to handle this type of climate with ease. So bring on the Utah weather, as we found the Pacifica to be more than up to the challenge of winter.
In fact, Deanne was able to take the minivan into the foothills of Provo after a wintry night to the base of Y Mountain for a winter hike to the Y. She had no problem with the slippery roads and getting up the hill, with the Pacifica performing and handling just like any SUV.
Since the Chrysler’s invention of the minivan way back in 1984 they have continued to lead the minivan segment and have created what we think is one of the best family haulers out on the market today. Each year there are more and more safety and other features that continue to show their dominance in the marketplace.
This was shown to us as our daughter-in-law found out that we had a minivan on Saturday afternoon, and with her being pregnant with her second and our fourth grandchild, their family is looking for a new ride to accommodate the needs of a 2-year-old and a newborn. Their current Jeep Cherokee will most likely not be large enough for all the stuff they will need to haul and still have room for groceries.
One thing that makes minivans great is their ample amount of storage room as Chrysler points out that there is enough room for 60 gallons of milk storage in the new Pacifica. Later that night we got a strange call from the kids wanting to know if we had eaten yet. Merely a ruse to go out in the new Pacifica and see how we all fit with our grandson included in his car seat in the second row.
It worked, as we were happy to give the Pacifica a try with what would amount to five of us inside for a journey to a place for dinner and also getting takeout in the van. With our son Jacoby sitting in the front, and Deanne in the rearmost center seat to get more time in front of the baby, we were set to go.
One of the first and best family features that our son JaCoby discovered was the new FamCAM that comes in the Pacifica and will show all of the rear occupants, allowing him to zoom in on any one of them. It was able to show our grandson Madden in his rear-facing car seat in great detail, how great that would be for mom when she was alone with the kids in the minivan, but could keep an extra eye on them at all times.
Deanne was also quick to point out that the rear third row seats were very comfortable and would recline automatically with the press of a button. This would either be great for the kids or something that makes mom crazy. They would also stow and go automatically with buttons located in the rearmost part of the van.
The center captain’s chairs also would stow and go into the floor of the van very easily and with all the seats down dad could even fetch a full-sized sheet of plywood from the hardware store on Saturday!
The new Pacifica also is the first to debut a new version of the Uconnect 5 system that comes complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which worked seamlessly with our phones. We also could keep two phones connected via the Bluetooth system, allowing each of us to answer if needed.
All together there also are 12 USB ports located throughout the van, making it easy to keep everyone’s device charged. Our test ride also came with the addition of a Blu-ray disc player with screens located on the back of each front seat. These screens also could be accessed via HDMI cable from a device and play something different on each one.
They would also stream from a device when hooked up in the vehicle Wi-Fi system, a great reason to keep the Wi-Fi up and running. And if that were not enough, the two sitting in the second row could play included games in the Pacifica, either solo or against one another.
On a trip to Salt Lake on Friday night to get some things for our daughter Sadie from IKEA, she had the opportunity to engage in some of these games and it kept her quiet for most of the ride. Just imagine how it would keep smaller children in check for a longer family vacation.
Our test ride came equipped with a 3.6-liter, V6 engine that put a very nice 287 horsepower to work, keeping the minivan very engaging and spirited in the drive. Even JaCoby was coming around to the notion that it may a good addition to his family by the end of our ride and dinner.
There are so many safety features that come on the Pacifica it would take too long to list them all, suffice it to say it is one of the safest in the segment.
The new Pacifica would be a perfect addition to any family with kids, and make a great way to get them and all their stuff around in comfort and safety.
Base Price: $48,390
Price as Driven: $50,180