As businesses across the U.S. prepare for Election Day and the challenges that come with it, businesses in Utah County are doing the same.
Some are preparing more for the possibility of civil unrest, like Walmart, which pulled all of its gun and ammunition displays in the country ahead of Nov. 3. The Provo Towne Centre is following suit, sending out a letter to its tenants in preparation for civil unrest.
"With the forthcoming election there is the potential of civil unrest," the letter says. "Regardless of the outcome, there are concerns that local law enforcement resources may be stretched thin and priority will be to protect people under threat, not property. We recommend tenants consider the following while also conducting your own internal risk assessment and following your internal corporate policies and direction."
The statement asked tenants to have employees be aware of potential threats, follow instructions from local law enforcement, make sure all customer entrances are locked at the end of business hours, check internal alarms and remove valuable merchandise from display windows.
The concerns are even higher for outward-facing and free-standing tenants, who have been asked to consider a plan for boarding up windows if a threat is made to property as well as removing outdoor dining and other furniture.
The Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce also released a statement calling for patience and civility with the upcoming election. It was signed by a number of other partners from around the state, including the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“I saw that same statement from the Salt Lake Chamber, and I was among the first to add our name to that initiative," said Curtis Blair, Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. "In that instance, we’re very much in alignment with the position of the Salt Lake Chamber, and they’ve done a great job of getting that message out. We totally believe that things are going to be fine, but in the event that we have some that don’t align with the outcome of the elections, we need to prepare for that eventuality.”
Blair said he is not surprised by the preparations for possible civil unrest in Utah County, adding that although it is sad, it is the reality of today's political climate.
He was disappointed that a statement — like the one from the Provo Towne Centre — has to be sent out to tenants locally, but he said the chamber has not been directly contacted by any businesses about the possibility of civil unrest.
The focus for the chamber is currently on the rebound from COVID-19, the impact of the spike in cases throughout the state and the upcoming — and busy — holiday season.
“I think that, as you look at the political landscape right now, we’re definitely experiencing polarized viewpoints on these issues," Blair said. "Businesses that look to supporting their customer base and shareholders are those that are looking to stay open during this time but also protect their employees. Come civil unrest, come pandemic, come natural disasters, all of which we have experienced in this unprecedented year, they’ll stand strong through it all.”
A big focus for Blair is to encourage collaboration during this time, emphasizing that it is OK to agree to disagree, but when it comes to physical or verbal threats, that crosses a line.
He has been encouraged by what he has witnessed from businesses in Utah Valley in terms of taking the higher road during this time.
The statement from the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce championed civil debate, voting accessibility without threat or intimidation, patience as votes are counted, accurate reporting of results, commitment to peaceful assumption of power and fostering civility and unity no matter the results.
“We definitely have polarized views on this, everything from mask wearing to government; Prop 9 is on the table," Blair said. "If we, in fact, take serious our stewardship as the focal point of Utah in the coming years, where a ton of growth and amazing amount of innovation is coming from, Utah County stands to really benefit from being an example in having civility, open dialogue, collaboration and I dare say compromise. That’s what it is going to take to keep businesses thriving in not just Utah County but in the nation.”
With businesses already dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now they are facing the possibility of civil unrest with an important time period coming up: the holidays.
Blair said his mom worked in retail, and his first job was in retail. Black Friday marks a time when businesses go from being in the "red" to being in the "black," pushing them over the profit threshold.
It's an already stressful and challenging time for those businesses as that important time approaches, but this year, they will have to take into consideration those factors and increases.
“These retailers are having to combat blow, after blow, after blow," Blair said. "I think we need to be strong in buying locally; I think we need to be focused on helping out the small business retailers in downtown Provo, Orem and across the valley so that they cannot just survive but get past that tipping point that Black Friday kind of signals. As a chamber, that needs to be a message we carry forward.”
There was confidence in Blair's tone, adding that businesses have been dealt a hand they have never seen before. He is hopeful and confident that they will come out with resilience and profitability.