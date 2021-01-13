On Wednesday, nearly 50 Utah small business owners held virtual meetings with their elected officials in Washington D.C. to push for more congressional relief for small businesses.
Congress did pass a relief package in December but the agenda being pushed by Utah small business owners emphasizes a temporary liability shield that protects small business owners from lawsuits, provides tax incentives to help small businesses and increased access to affordable child and healthcare.
The agenda is sponsored by 10,000 Small Business Voices, a group organized by Goldman Sachs.
Statistics from the agenda show that 52% of small business owners have forgone paying themselves, 42% have been forced to lay off employees or cut employees' compensation and 33% have had to dip into their personal savings.
An emphasis on small businesses and more congressional relief is followed by a list of items that small business owners think Congress should prioritize in 2021.
This includes lower healthcare costs, incentivize larger businesses to use more small business vendors, enabling commercial rent deferrals or other rent assistance, providing tax incentives to help small businesses offset re-opening costs and more.
Guy Harding, founder and managing partner at Provo's Verisage, is a small business owner who is a member of 10,000 Small Business Voices and is backing this agenda.
The small custom software development shop mostly focuses on mobile apps and web applications. Along with the complex app projects the business takes on, it runs the V School, which takes on teaching software engineering to people looking to get into the industry.
Harding got involved with 10,000 Small Business Voices in 2014 through Verisage. He is a civil engineer by trade and a friend referred him to the program that he likened to a mini-master's program.
Through the program Harding was able to meet many small business owners in the area as well.
“There’s a lot more small businesses than large businesses and a lot of really good people working really hard to add value and create value in our economy,” Harding said.
After finishing the course, he has stayed involved, making connections with more small business owners in the community. He finds it helpful because not everyone gets what other small business owners are going through.
He saw that the group through Goldman Sachs is a support for excellence in business for those not looking to create a billion dollar entity. It's for people who are looking at running a small business, trying to grow it and learn the fundamentals of it.
“Trying to have a voice for small businesses to create and encourage an environment in the economy and society that enables entrepreneurs to go out and start their businesses has been a part of my career as a business owner since I started Verisage," Harding said. "I see my involvement with the voices as kind of an extension of that.”
As for the agenda concerning more congressional relief, Harding sees a huge need for it with a specific focus on small businesses.
Verisage normally takes on one project at a time, nine months long and up to two years, and the initial help was great for the business because it was in a transition phase between projects. With the COVID-19 pandemic starting, there were no new projects available, which led to some worry.
“We were fortunate in that we landed another project pretty quickly, but we’re in a similar boat right now," Harding said. "As I’ve looked at my revenues and things, they are down even though we were fortunate to have another project. We’re still looking at trying to make ends meet for a little while.”
If a second relief package were to come down the pike, Harding said it would allow Verisage to continue operating.
"That’s always good," Harding said of continuing to operate the business. "With the Verisage business model, where we are so project-oriented, it gives us the runway to continue to pursue other projects, to continue to move forward and to keep our developers employed while we are pursuing those other projects.”
When asked about a light at the end of the tunnel for Verisage and other small businesses, Harding was honest and said he can't see a return to the business being as profitable as it was before without a pivot in business model.
That is exactly what Harding has done, switching from projects to partnerships with clients to ensure that Verisage is working more closely with them to understand clients' needs and goals.
Through this, Harding hopes to make Verisage an integral part of its clientele to allow the business to persist through the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. More congressional relief would only give Harding and company a boost to make it through, along with many other small businesses in Utah County.