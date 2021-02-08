The year 2020 started with high hopes from the Utah Valley Convention Center. The venue was set to have a record year from a revenue and economic impact standpoint.
There were 39 events held in the first part of 2020, and then in March, the COVID-19 pandemic brought it all to a standstill.
“I think the live event industry was the very first one to be affected, and we’re really going to be the very last one to come out of it," said Danny Wheeler, general manager of the UVCC. "It was a rough year, we went a couple of months without any events at all.”
After stopping events until May, the UVCC only hosted 44 additional events, having them scattered through the end of 2020.
Once the events started coming back, they had a brand new look. Guidelines were set out by the state including wearing masks and social distancing.
Coming into the new year, the UVCC has been fortunate with the guidelines from the state and county. Wheeler said that in comparison to venues in other states, which may not have hosted an event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah's guidelines have allowed events to return.
“We were able to host 14 events in the month of January, which was quite an accomplishment," Wheeler said. "As you can imagine, from a perspective we are probably at about half of our staff available from what we were at a year ago between furloughs and layoffs. It’s all about doing more with less right now, but certainly our focus has been on the health and safety of our employees and our guests as we have been able to start hosting events again.”
There are currently 13 events set to be held in February, with some already taking place, and while the UVCC is not back to pre-pandemic numbers, there are only two weekends without events going on through Memorial Day.
In terms of changes at the center, there have been 36 new hand-sanitizing stations put in near high-volume areas, signage has been spread out through the building, high-touch points are being disinfected more regularly and people are being socially distanced while attending events.
It fits a message of adaptation, not cancellation that the live events industry has taken on.
“We’ve found that the people coming to our events are very understanding of it," Wheeler said. "Understanding that to get back to being able to gather safely again and have these events, there are certain protocols in place and masks are one of those.”
Wheeler added that the state also has played a big role in the return of events, creating an event management plan that needs to be approved by event organizers.
This allows for partnership between the venue and the organizer so they can work together to provide safety for the guests.
Wheeler said there is nothing better than being able to host events again. He spoke of a bridal expo that was hosted at the UVCC recently where he was able to see people in the building, doing what they enjoy and networking once again.
His message to people and organizers that are looking to host an event is simple.
“We just want to let our guests know that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for our guests so that we can get back to hosting events on a regular basis, getting back to what we had pre-COVID," Wheeler said. "They can feel that confidence in being around and getting out again.”