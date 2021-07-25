Driving a new Mazda is more about the experience than just having a new car in the driveway.
The folks at Mazda pride themselves in providing vehicles that are attuned to their customers needs and wants, a design that will make their lives better and easier along with being a stylish everyday driver.
Our week with the flagship Mazda CX-9 led us to agree with that concept, as it became more than just a way to get around for us. With its incredibly unique look and attitude, sporting a larger front fascia than other SUVs, the CX-9 inspired confidence in us from the moment we received it.
Speaking of a large flagship, on the Sunday of our drive we decided to go and see Craig’s sisters’ concert with the Utah Premier Brass Band in Orem, figuring we would invite his mom to go with us. Well, she had already invited her friend, so, good, that would be four seats. Then our daughter Sadie thought she would like to go also, now taking up five places.
Well, we now had a whole crew to fill the CX-9 for the trek out to Orem and back for the evening. Up to this point we had not put up the rear seat, thinking we may not need it during the week.
So up it went, and then just before we left, Craig’s sister Marci called and asked if we would also bring a generator since there was not power at the stage they were playing on, so she could power the small speaker set up for announcements.
So, with a very full load, as we now had five grown adults, a small generator and five camping chairs in the CX-9 for what was going to be a simple trip to Orem. Good news was our test ride came with captain’s chairs for the second row of seating, which made getting to the third row super easy.
With the pull of the lever on the top of the seat it would fold and slide forward, so that Sadie could easily access the rear. These captain’s chairs are also adjustable back and forth, again making it extremely easy to get her comfortable for the ride to the park.
With both third row seats up there was still enough room to fit the small generator behind the seats and get the five chairs in also. It did take up all the space, although there were a couple of hidden compartments on each side of the rear space where smaller items could be stowed out of sight.
We could see getting a stroller and diaper bag back in that space for Mom even if all the seats were full. With the third row folded down there would be ample room for any family excursion.
All of this great space was powered by a smaller 2.5-liter, turbo 4-cylinder engine. However, when run on premium fuel, it musters a very strong 250 horsepower with 310 ft.-lbs. of torque. It will fall to 227 ponies, still a very spirited motor, with lower octane fuel. After a week with close to 600 miles of a good combination of highway and city driving, we did manage a very respectable 24.8 mpg.
We love the fact that Mazda has changed the rules on the mpg game this year in their models, tuning them so that the use of premium fuel will result in higher horsepower numbers. Makes you think twice at the pump as to whether the 20 cents per gallon is worth getting more, or just going knowing that economy is important, and the SUV will run just fine on the lower octane fuel.
This year the CX-9 also features a new infotainment screen that has grown to a very appropriate 10.25 inches. We always love larger screens as they allow for more information to be displayed and or split into sections. This is extremely helpful when navigation is needed along with phone info and what is playing on the radio for the kids!
Mom and dad also will enjoy all the extras that can come with a new Mazda CX-9, especially in the signature trim that we got to drive for the week. Heated and cooled leather quilted seats, paddle shifters and a Bose 12 speaker sound system should really do the trick.
The heads-up display would also play a vital part for any busy parent with kids in the car, always having speed, road signs and other information right on the windshield is a fantastic way to keeps one’s eyes on the road.
On the safety side, the CX-9 is loaded with all the great additions to which we’ve become accustomed. In fact, if we were looking for a new car right now it would have to include radar cruise control as it has saved us so many times in the past by getting to the brakes first.
Check off that box in the Signature Edition, along with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keep assist and automatic high beam control for nighttime driving. These are all part of the i-Activsense safety features from Mazda.
The 2021 edition of the new Mazda CX-9 proved to a great family addition for the week, especially when we really needed the extra space unexpectedly.
Base price: $46,805
Destination: $1,100
Price as driven: $48,200