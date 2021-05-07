American Fork’s Xlear, pronounced “clear,” is using the natural sugar xylitol to prevent tooth decay and also help prevent upper respiratory infections through its nasal spray.
Xylitol, a natural sweetener often found in corn, is one of the most prevalent sugars in the world, according to Xlear CEO Nathan Jones. Jones also said that the compound has been known to prevent tooth decay since 1969 after studies were done in Finland.
While facing an ear infection issue with one of his step-grandchild, Jones’ father read dental studies about xylitol leading to fewer upper respiratory infections and how xylitol can block bacterial adhesions. He then put the compound into a nasal spray, according to Jones, because ear infections start in the nose.
As a result of the nasal spray, the children stopped getting ear infections.
The spray was developed in Texas and Jones brought Xlear to Utah County, a place to which he was no stranger. Jones graduated from high school in the area and his mother lived in Utah County.
Following the move, Xlear experienced a massive boom that took it to the national spotlight. This boom was thanks to a visit during a medical convention.
“We went to the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, the very first one we went to and it turned out there was a doctor that was there who wrote this newsletter,” Jones said. “We didn’t know. He came by our booth, sat there, and talked to us for a while, then he left and did a bunch more research. He ended up writing this newsletter and at that point, it went out to 280,000 or 300,000 people around the U.S.”
Jones was working out of a small office at the time, running the business by himself. The company was selling approximately $2,000 worth of products a month when he began getting phone calls from the people that were proofreading the article that the doctor wrote.
Following those calls, a person called and asked how many people worked for the company and how much product Jones had. After letting them know it was just himself and about 20,000 units of nasal spray, the person told him there was a problem.
Jones was then alerted to the number of people who received the newsletter and he promptly cashed in his retirement to get more product and some phones.
“I had one month, I cashed in my retirement I had and went down to rent a storage unit in Provo,” Jones said. “I had that set up with six different phones. I called the company that made our nasal spray in Texas, they had made one order for us, and the day the phone lines went active the phone calls were nonstop for like three weeks.”
It was overwhelming for Jones, who was having checks bounce from the sales while also dealing with the credit card company stopping transactions under the belief there was fraud going on.
Those humble beginnings in a Provo storage unit turned into a company that is now selling about 1 million units a month with 15% of sales going international.
“It pays the bills,” Jones joked.
The light-hearted CEO said that building the company has been enjoyable, but not without challenges that Xlear has had to overcome.
Following the boom, Xlear paved its way into the natural space, selling products at Sprout’s, Natural Grocers, and other natural retailers. The current warehouse started being built in 2012 following a move to begin selling to the mass market.
The company entered the mass market in 2014, later becoming the No. 1 non-medicated nasal spray at CVS and Target.
“You hear all of these horror stories of people making the jump and falling flat on their face,” Jones said of the move. “It really wasn’t as bad as I thought it’d be.”
What started with the nasal spray has since moved into oral hygiene, using the benefits of xylitol to help with bacteria and plaque buildup in the mouth.
The xylitol in the products starves bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria feed on sugars in the mouth to multiply, leading to plaque buildup. The difference with xylitol, which is a sugar, is that the bacteria are starved by the compound.
Spry, Xlear’s oral hygiene brand, includes toothpaste, mouthwash, gum and more. The thing with xylitol is, it needs to be used throughout the day to have an impact on those bacteria.
This is where the gum comes into play, helping to bring xylitol into the mouth during the day after brushing and using the mouthwash at night and in the morning.
Jones said that the xylitol content in Spry products is what separates the brand from others. Many brands use sorbitol as a sweetener, according to Jones, which is a sugar that feeds the bacteria.
With an established nasal spray line and oral hygiene brand, Xlear is now looking to move into the over-the-counter drug space with its first product already on the market. Jones said that xylitol can be used to combat many of the negative side effects that are attached to more well-known nasal sprays, helping to better the products.
On top of the next move for Xlear, Jones said the company is also filing for Emergency Use Authorization through the Food and Drug Administration for its nasal spray. Jones cited a study that showed how a saline nasal spray was effective at mitigating the effects of COVID-19. Xlear’s nasal spray is just that, but with xylitol added.
To learn more about Xlear and Spry, visit xlear.com.