Volunteers from the Young Living Foundation joined the Heart of America Foundation this week to assemble 1,000 distance learning education kits at Young Living's headquarters in Lehi.
The kits were then delivered to students within the Navajo Nation, the Goshute Nation, and youth from the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake.
Jackie Skinner, executive director of Global Philanthropy and the Young Living Foundation, said that the foundation prioritizes three core areas and one of those is education.
The foundation has been wanting to find more opportunities to support communities that need help in Utah, according to Skinner, and the event on Tuesday was the first of a three-part series of helping Utahns that are in need.
“In the Navajo Nation there are still so many students that are remote learning, but that is not an opportunity for a lot of the students because of insufficient electricity or no electricity altogether," Skinner said. "This also makes it a problem to do homework, if the packets were dropped off at home when the sun goes down because there is no light. We have some of these education kits and they include some standard school supplies but we also included age-appropriate books, STEM activities, we included a solar-powered lantern, and we also included a big bottle of our hand sanitizer.”
These kits were dropped off at different locations on Wednesday, with some Young Living staff driving to southeastern Utah to drop more off at Navajo Nation schools.
Following these education kits, the Young Living Foundation is also going to be working with the Navajo Nation and other school districts to identify homes that don't have electricity and install solar panels for 50 of those homes with school-aged children.
With those solar panels, the company also will provide a computer, a WiFi hotspot, a portable solar power station kit with a battery, and more age-appropriate education kits for the children.
By equipping the homes with power, not only will it help the children with their education but it also will allow the families to power a small refrigerator, according to Skinner.
The third part of this initiative will see the Young Living Foundation renovate a space at a high school in Bluff, Utah, making it into a multi-disciplinary space for the school to use.
“It is immensely important to stand up and do something to help so many of our struggling students and the families," Skinner said. "When a family or parents don’t have the appropriate resources for their children, it doesn’t mean they aren’t hustling and trying to create whatever opportunity they can to break the cycle of poverty that some of these families are in. They need outside resources and school districts can only do so much. It’s really important for corporations to stand up and look at how we can utilize our resources to help our community members.”
As for the staff which put together the education kits this week, Skinner characterized the event as an eye-opening experience. Much of the work from the Young Living Foundation is done globally, but for the staff to see this need just a few hours away, Skinner said it was rewarding for employees to be in a position to help in their home state.
Looking to the future, Skinner did speak to the hit that the nonprofit sector has taken globally, with many people pulling funding for nonprofits. For the Young Living Foundation, Skinner said the company has grown during the pandemic and the ability to give to others has also increased.
“It has been a high priority for us to make sure that we deploy these funds and help more people around the world, especially here in Utah," Skinner said.
To learn more about the Young Living Foundation, visit its website at younglivingfoundation.org.