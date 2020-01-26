Utah County has been home to some amazing businesses and restaurants over the years -- some are still with us and some are not.
Earlier this month, Orem officials announced that Leatherby's, a popular ice cream parlor, would be coming to the city. The announcement marks the return of Leatherby's to Utah County, which used to be located on University Parkway in Provo.
If you have lived in Utah County, chances are, you'll remember at least a few of these other businesses that have closed over the past few decades, many of which Utah County residents would also like to return.