Head to Lehi for a show featuring lights programmed to music. Tune to 87.9 for the show. 

When: 5:30-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1

Where: 1039 W. 1630 South, Lehi

More infohttps://facebook.com/Butterfield-Family-Lights-107833397364923/

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!