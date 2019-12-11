Head to Lehi for a show featuring lights programmed to music. Tune to 87.9 for the show.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1
Where: 1039 W. 1630 South, Lehi
More info: https://facebook.com/Butterfield-Family-Lights-107833397364923/
