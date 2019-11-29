It's Black Friday and that means shopping, and if you are looking for unique, locally-made gifts, there are several craft and gift boutiques in Utah County this weekend.
At this year's Hobble Creek Barn Boutique there will be 105 vendors, and 95% are handmade artisans. It will be held at the Springville Summit Center (165 S. 800 East in Springville) from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
You can do some holiday shopping at the 40th annual Christmas Gift and Craft Show in Spanish Fork. There is free admission and free parking. It runs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds (475 S. Main St. in Spanish Fork).
The Chic’ & Unique Holiday Bazaar will include talented vendors and a visit from Santa. It runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Building (380 N. Main St. in Spanish Fork).
Local crafters, entrepreneurs and small business owners are coming together in the Red Barn for the Community Christmas Boutique on Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at The Barn at Linden Nursery (535 N. State St. in Provo).