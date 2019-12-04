1. What unit disappointed you the most from the ugly 13-3 BYU football loss at San Diego State?
LLOYD: How can you be more disappointed than in the debacle of a special teams performance? A rotten punt set up the only Aztec touchdown and two missed chip-shot field goals prevented the Cougars from having any chance at rallying. I think I was even more disappointed in this group because I have come to expect so much better from BYU’s special teams. Punting, punt returns, kickoff coverage, these have usually been pretty good. Of course, placekicking has become downright head-scratching over the latter part of the season. How can such good kickers as Jake Oldroyd and Skyler Southam be struggling so much? As far as I’ve seen, the holds and the protections have generally been solid — but the kicks aren’t going in. It’s brutal to think that three of BYU’s five losses might have been avoided with good field-goal kicking.
DICKSON: The offense, which seemed to be making good strides over the five-game winning streak, was awful against San Diego State, particularly on third down and in scoring territory. Even acknowledging that the Aztecs defense was pretty good, BYU did create some scoring opportunities and just couldn’t capitalize. That’s a disappointing result for Game 12. I felt like Zach Wilson had happy feet early because of San Diego State’s pressure but settled down as the game went on. The Cougars had to abandon the running game altogether in the second half. I thought the offensive line struggled for most of the game and that is never a good sign for your offense.Again, this deep into the season you would expect better rhythm and performance from the offense.
2. Do you think the Cougar football team should make any coaching changes during the offseason?
DICKSON: I really respect assistant coaches at the college level. They have to move around a lot and don’t get anywhere near the salary of a head coach. I wouldn’t wish that nomadic life on anyone. That being said, it’s up to Kalani Sitake to decide if this is the assistant coaching group he wants moving forward. There’s been a lot of discussion among fans about if the team is getting better. Has progress been made? I would admit that it seems as if the program is treading water or making small advances right now. If you wanted a big leap this year, you didn’t get it. But since the administration has finally extended Sitake’s contract, it’s probably a good idea to see what they can do together.
LLOYD: This is such a popular topic among fans because they often seem to believe that bringing in a new guy could be a golden ticket to success. I see that as a gross oversimplification that rarely has any correlation in reality. I also believe that only someone with oversight has the right to determine if someone has performed poorly enough in all facets of their job to be replaced. But all football coaches know that results and improvement matter. I think overall the BYU defense showed some improvement at the end of the season, while the Cougar offense struggled more than it should have. Given the number of freshmen and sophomores that were learning on the job, I personally think that BYU should do what it can to retain the current staff and see how things gel in 2020. That’s season should be a barometer though, where certain benchmarks are established and if those aren’t met then the program makes significant changes.
3. There have been ups and downs but what do you feel has been the biggest benefit of Yoeli Childs’ suspension for the BYU men’s basketball team?
LLOYD: I love how the Cougars have tackled that adversity with determination and toughness. No, it wasn’t fair or right for the NCAA to hand down such an absurd judgment that no one in their right mind could possibly agree with. It wasn’t fair that Gavin Baxter and Jesse Wade are hurt either. But adversity is part of the game. I like how BYU refused to be distracted and instead came out battling every time they took the court. There were moments of complete failure, like against San Diego State and Boise State, but for the most part the Cougars have excelled in playing their style of game. I look forward to seeing that mentality make a big difference throughout the rest of the season as BYU adds the talent and athleticism of Childs to the mix.
DICKSON: Even with Childs in the lineup the Cougars are going to be a little thin at the post position this year due to the injury to Baxter and the redshirts for Richard Harward and Wyatt Lowell. So the development of 6-foot-9 sophomore Kolby Lee has been a big plus. He shot almost 60 percent from the field, stayed out of foul trouble and showed himself to be a pretty good passer in the first nine games. Coach Mark Pope said Lee understands his limitations athletically and just does the things he can do well. It’s a sound strategy and will pay off later this season when BYU needs two bigs in the game or Childs needs to go to the bench to rest or because of foul trouble.
4. The Cougar women’s soccer team lost 5-1 at Stanford in the NCAA quarterfinals last week. Do you consider the overall tournament outcome a success for BYU?
DICKSON: I felt like BYU would have to play its best game of the year to beat Stanford and based on the way the Cougars had been playing, that was a good possibility. Instead they went out and got completely outplayed by a really good team. It surprised me because I thought BYU was much better than they had been in previous NCAA Tournaments. There is a certain level that championships teams reach in a big game and the Cougars were unable to match that. It was still a really successful season for BYU but I think they would agree they didn’t play to their potential in the game against Stanford, which will provide fuel for offseason workouts and future teams.
LLOYD: In most years I would say that a run to the quarterfinals and a loss to the No. 1 seed would unquestionably be a successful tournament for the Cougars — but not this year. This BYU squad was capable of playing so much better than it did against the Cardinal. I don’t see how the Cougars can not take into account how bad things went in the loss, even if Stanford goes on to win the national championship. I think BYU should have a bad taste in its mouth, even though that was its only loss of the entire season. Great programs don’t take losing lightly but use that frustration and disappointment to channel themselves to improve. That’s what I expect from the Cougars and why I don’t think BYU will view that as a truly successful showing.
5. Do you want to see the BYU and Stanford women’s volleyball teams win through to the NCAA quarterfinals for another showdown between the Cougars and the Cardinal?
LLOYD: Absolutely I want to see another BYU-Stanford showdown on the volleyball court. The Cougars have played the Cardinal three times in the last two years and defeated them twice, something no one else has done. All of the matches have required both teams to play at a high level and I love elite-caliber college volleyball. Some may point to the success Stanford has had against BYU in the past as a reason to hope the Cardinal get upset but to me if you are a competitor, you want that challenge. I think the Cougars should love the chance to get back on the court against Stanford and see if they can once again take down the Cardinal on their home floor.
DICKSON: BYU has a terrific women’s sports program and it’s unfortunate that they are usually matched up on a regional basis in the NCAA Tournament. That’s why the Cougars always seem to run into the Cardinal the deeper they go. Because Stanford might have the best all-around women’s sports program in college sports. BYU has proven it can beat Stanford. The Cougars have done it twice in the past two years. But getting past the Cardinal in the NCAA Tournament is a different level of play. Stanford usually gets the benefit of the home court advantage, but it will be a very difficult test should BYU get past New Mexico State and Utah or Illinois, which isn’t a given. The Cougars will have their hands full this weekend.
BONUS: If it wins the Pac-12 championship, does the University of Utah deserve to be in the College Football Playoff?
DICKSON: I wrote about this a little bit in my column on Monday, but right now the Pac-12 doesn’t have a lot of clout on the national level. The Utes are 11-1 and can only beat the teams in front of them but it seems as if there are more obstacles every day that have little to do with results on the field. I have always been in favor of more teams in the college playoffs for this very reason. You don’t know if Team A is better than Team B if they don’t play each other. I would get rid of the conference championship games, realign some of the conference and invited eight teams to the playoffs.
But the question is “does the University of Utah deserve to be in the College Football Playoffs.” I think they do but “deserve” is a difficult word to use when talking about a group of stuffed shirts sitting in a room determining the fate of any team. Until that process is refined or goes away, this is what we’re stuck with. And the truth of the matter is Utah is probably not going to be happy with the decision of the people making those calls.
LLOYD: I’m a big proponent of on-field success being the most important factor in determining postseason opportunities and the Utes have been nearly perfect this fall — but it is the fact that they are only nearly perfect that makes this a complicated question. Without that loss at USC (who is just 8-4 this year), I would say there is absolutely no way Utah should be excluded. But since the Utes have that strike on their résumé, they are in the same category as a number of other one-loss candidates. This is where I just don’t see Utah matching up well, since the Utes have no good wins (Oregon would likely drop out of the Top 15 with a loss in the Pac-12 title game) and a pretty mediocre loss. Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State is similar but the Sooners will have defeated highly-ranked Baylor twice to stay as a one-loss team. If the Bears beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship, then they have a loss and a win over the highly-ranked Sooners. If Georgia beats LSU in the SEC title game, the Bulldog overtime loss to a mediocre South Carolina team looms large but beating the Tigers would certainly trump any win Utah has. The one hope Utah has in my opinion is if Virginia beats Clemson, since that would mean Clemson would be in a very similar position to the one the Utes are in with a more recent loss. That might be enough to give Utah the nod, although it would still be a long shot.