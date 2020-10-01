The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Through two games, are you more impressed by BYU football’s offense or the defense?LLOYD: It’s got to be the Cougar defense, in my opinion. Do you know when the last time BYU gave up 10 points or fewer in its first two games? It was 1977, when the Cougars beat Kansas State, 39-0, and Utah State, 65-6, to start the year (BYU only gave up 16 points in the first two games of 2009 and 17 points in the first two games of 1982). That’s been some dominating defense as the Cougars are controlling the line of scrimmage. BYU ranks in the Top 10 in the nation in almost all defensive categories, including being No. 1 in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed, even though they have sent in a lot of reserve players late in the two blowouts. That’s a testament to the guys buying into the scheme and being ready for their opportunities.
DICKSON: I’m taking the offense and here is why:
Even though the Cougars have put up big numbers in the past, they have been very inconsistent. You just never knew what to expect when they took the field. They might score 40 but they might score 10 and turn the ball over four times, you know? So far this season, they have been almost methodical in their domination, wearing away at the defense until the opponent basically throws up the white flag. I like the play calling so far and the red zone offense has been really, really good. The only turnover charged to the offense was an interception against Navy where the BYU receiver was pushed, so that’s also very encouraging.
2. Do you think BYU should be ranked higher than No. 22 in the AP poll, even with the Pac-12 and Big Ten committing to playing football later this month?DICKSON: If you’ve read anything I’ve written over the past 20 years about college football rankings you’d know I think they are stupid. Each week, voters are saying, “Here are the Top 25 teams.” Then a week of games gets played, and they vote again. “I know we said something different last week, but this time we are for real. THESE are the top 25 teams.”
In addition, rarely do any of the voters actually see all of the teams, especially those who vote in the coaches poll.
With all that being said, I don’t think any of the teams in the Big Ten or Pac-12 should be ranked until they actually play a game. In fact, there shouldn’t even be a poll until three or four weeks into the season. BYU is definitely a Top 20 team in my mind. But until they get tested, the geniuses who vote probably won’t give the Cougars any breaks.
LLOYD: What a nightmare it is to rank teams this year. Teams are going to start their seasons late, while others are going to have games postponed or cancelled. The real challenge, however, is that there aren’t going to be enough inter-conference matchups to get any sort of sense of how teams fit in the national landscape. The SEC, ACC and Big Ten will get by on reputation, although how that will affect the Pac-12 and Big 12 is still a big question mark. That means teams like BYU will be left in limbo in the minds of a lot of voters. I do think the Cougars are ranked too low after playing as well as they have in the first two games but there isn’t much BYU can do except keep winning in impressive fashion.
3. Time to do some nitpicking: Do you think BYU’s struggles on third down against Troy (0-of-5 to start, 5-of-12 overall) or failure to get turnovers (minus-1 in turnover differential) is a bigger concern for the Cougars moving forward?LLOYD: It’s hard to get too worked up over things like these when the Cougars are dominating in pretty much every other way but I think they are things the BYU coaches would still like to see improved. Third-down conversions are always crucial in big games, so the Cougars need to ramp up their execution level in that area. Sometimes that is a situation of facing third-and-longs and not wanting to take big risks but BYU faced a third-and-1 and a third-and-4 that it failed to convert. Those types of missed opportunities could loom large down the road.
DICKSON: It is curious, isn’t it? As much emphasis as coaches put on turnovers and they haven’t played any kind of a role in either BYU win. But here’s the thing: Statistics like turnovers or field position or time of possession or third down conversions aren’t really that important — until they are. There will be games this year that will turn on one of these statistics. I think the Cougars are being more aggressive on defense and that will eventually result in more turnovers. Offensively, the ball security has been impressive. Really, it’s how the team responds to adversity in any of these categories that matters.
4. How badly do the Cougars need to add at least one more big-name team to the schedule in November or December?DICKSON: The 2020 college football season is so unusual it’s going to be really hard to say how important it will be. With the Pac-12 and the Big Ten playing partial schedules, it will be very chaotic at the end of the season when playoffs are being determined. I don’t think BYU can beef up their schedule, even with a game against Boise State possible, to get a fair chance at making the playoffs even if it is undefeated. Like I’ve always said, a good goal would be to get into a New Year’s Six bowl game. That’s doable and if the Cougars continue to dominate, probable. I also wonder how college football 2020 will be viewed in the future. I think a lot of experts will put a great big asterisk on it and move on. What will be remembered is the coronavirus, not the football.
LLOYD: I know there is a perception that BYU won’t get national attention without that type of addition to the slate but I want the Cougars to get games against teams like Boise State, UCF or a PowerFive program (unlikely as it is) because I want this team to see just how good it is. That’s what competition is all about, in my opinion. You want to take the field against really good opponents and see how you stack up, see if you can outplay them. I think BYU will face some teams capable of doing that in the next month but it needs more of those opportunities. Nothing against North Alabama but I just don’t think it will be at the same level as the Cougars in November. If BYU keeps playing at the level of the first two games, those types of opportunities will be a big deal for the Cougars to show themselves how far they’ve come. The rankings and the postseason opportunities will take care of themselves.
5. What is your main area of concern for Friday night’s game against Louisiana Tech?LLOYD: I thought BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick explained the biggest worry well when he told us on Tuesday that it is all about consistency. Yeah, the Cougars blasted Navy and Troy. That doesn’t mean they can’t get blasted in turn by La. Tech. BYU has had plenty of seasons in the past where it has put together a good game or two but then bumbled away the momentum. For this team to prove it is better than those teams, it has to be really good week-in and week-out. I think the Cougar offense has been clicking at an impressive level and the Bulldogs have given up a lot of points, so there is an expectation for continued success. Now BYU has to turn those expectations into reality.
DICKSON: I think the Bulldogs will test the BYU secondary much more than Troy. The Trojans were content to throw short range passes all game, no matter the score. I think La. Tech will test the Cougars downfield on mid-range to deep passes. The visitors will take their shots against the BYU coverage and we just haven’t seen that yet. It makes it all the more important for the Cougars to win the early downs and force La Tech into long-yardage situations. The bottom line is I think BYU will continue to move the ball very well and score points. The difference in the game will be how well the Cougar defense can slow down the Bulldogs.