The Daily Herald’s BYU sports experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Is BYU running back Tyler Allgeier undervalued by Cougar fans?
DICKSON: With all the attention on Zach Wilson, I wouldn’t be surprised if BYU fans aren’t thinking much about Allgeier when asked about the 2021 season. I thought Allgeier was great, bordering on spectacular, in the run game. He was the beneficiary of a very strong offensive line and a passing game that was the darling of college football. I don’t know that he’ll be able to duplicate his 2020 numbers for a couple of reasons. First, the running back room will be a lot deeper with freshman Miles Davis coming on strong, Sione Finau healthy and Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati back from injury. The coaches will likely spread the carries out more. In addition, a new offensive line coach and the loss of some key offensive linemen to graduation and the NFL is going to be a challenge.
Having said that, Allgeier should still get the bulk of the carries and I think he will have a very good season.
LLOYD: I think it is likely that they might overlook Allgeier’s value, even if they think they fully appreciate what he does on the field. Do they know when the last time a Cougar running back finished a season with more rushing yards than the 1,130 yards Allgeier tallied in 2020? It was Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 1,375 yards in 2016. The only seven Cougars have ever posted seasons that were better than Allgeier (and many had more games to do it in) with only four doing it since 2000. Those four are Williams, Taysom Hill, Luke Staley and Harvey Unga, which are some pretty elite company. That said, I do think Allgeier can develop into more of a threat as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He only had 14 receptions for 174 yards last year. I also look forward to seeing how he does when the competition level likely ramps up in 2021.
2. Following the performance of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in 2020 is going to be difficult for whoever wins the job. What kind of production do you expect out of the quarterback spot next season?
LLOYD: Following a really good quarterback can be tough — but it sure helps to be in a solid system. Just ask Gifford Nielsen, Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Steve Young and Robbie Bosco, all of whom had to face that challenge but ended up doing OK for themselves. I think the Cougars are developing a sense of identity on offense that won’t change, even with Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos going to Baylor, which is why I have high expectations for whichever BYU QB wins the job. This is a team that may have lost four offensive linemen but has a lot of experience up front coming back, plus has a number of weapons at receiver, tight end and running back. While asking Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover or Sol-Jay Maiva-Peters to throw for nearly 3,700 yards with 33 TDs, just three picks and a rating of 196 is a little much, I do think it’s reasonable to expect 3,000 yards, 25 TDs and less than 10 interceptions.
DICKSON: The schedule is a lot more difficult in 2021 and I don’t think anyone can argue that Wilson’s stats wouldn’t have been nearly as eye-popping had he been facing the likes of Utah, Michigan State and Stanford instead of Texas State, Navy and Western Kentucky. So whoever wins the job will face much more athletic and powerful defenses in 2021 — with a different offensive staff, since Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos left for Baylor. Reasonably you can expect between 2,500 and 3,000 yards and 20-25 touchdowns, but I would predict double digit interceptions, too. The offensive point total will go down and there will be more pressure on the defense to get stops.
3. The BYU men’s basketball team had back-to-back elite defensive performances on the road in wins at Saint Mary’s and San Francisco last week. What did the Cougars do to step up on the defensive end?
DICKSON: Mark Pope and his coaching staff have started to embrace the depth on this team and it really paid off against Saint Mary’s and San Francisco. In both games, BYU went on 22-2 runs late in the game. That indicates to me that the Cougars are wearing down their opponents. Doing that on the road is very impressive. Earlier this season I was stunned by BYU’s first-half defensive performance against San Diego State. These past two games have shown another level of defense I wasn’t sure I’d ever seen in Provo. There are so many options for the coaching staff to utilize on defense.
LLOYD: I have to give a lot of credit to BYU’s bench for propelling the Cougars to another level at the defensive end. I’ve always thought Spencer Johnson is one of the most relentless on-ball defenders BYU has but then you add on the brute force and physicality of Richard Harward inside and seeing Gideon George becoming a difference-maker with his length. I love how committed those guys are to playing with intensity when trying to stop opponents. I also think they have worn down teams with their depth, which is why both Saint Mary’s and San Francisco struggled in the second half. It’s great to see things falling into place for the Cougars defensively because I don’t know if this will ever be an unstoppable offensive juggernaut like Gonzaga. BYU has to get a lot of stops to get wins.
4. It’s a big week for BYU women’s basketball, which has to play at Portland and at No. 20 Gonzaga. What is the most important thing the Cougars must do to win on the road?
LLOYD: This BYU women’s squad can be really fun to watch and has been impressive when it has been victorious. All eight wins have been by at least 10 points, which is certainly a notable achievement. But I still think this squad can be better if it can get more players to be more versatile. BYU has a dynamic scorer and defender in Shaylee Gonzales and an elite rebounder and scorer in Lauren Gustin. I think Paisley Harding is a huge key, since she is a relentless defender and capable of putting up some big numbers. I also would like to see more from Sara Hamson, who can have such an enormous impact with her shot-blocking and finishing around the rim. The Cougars will need those players and others to elevate their game to have any hope of sweeping Portland and Gonzaga.
DICKSON: Take care of the ball, Cougars.
One area that will take BYU a long way is better ball handling against pressure. It’s surprising the Cougars have struggled here because they have so much experience on the guard line. Right now, BYU is averaging 15 turnovers a game. That’s way too many for a team that is trying to win a conference title and get to the NCAA’s. Sometimes Shaylee Gonzales tries to do too much against pressure and she needs to rely more on her teammates to help her out. When you are on the road, turnovers can multiply as frustration sets in. I think this team has some good pieces and they will really be tested by Portland and Gonzaga this week.
5. In order to play home games during the spring soccer season, the BYU women must play their first three home games in Herriman at the Zions Bank Real Academy indoor facility. How much of a disadvantage will that be for the Cougars?
DICKSON: Every team at BYU and at universities around the country has had to deal with all kinds of changes and setbacks during the pandemic. On campus, the BYU women’s volleyball and soccer teams enjoy one of the greatest home court/field advantages in the country, and Cougar Nation has a lot to do with that. Most athletes will tell you when they are focused on the court or field, they don’t really hear the fans that much. But during game pauses, time outs and the like, they are very noticeable. Also, every coach I’ve talked to said the only way to do this is to bring your own energy and focus on that.
LLOYD: I really don’t think it’s going to change things all that much for BYU. It is a gorgeous facility, so the setting itself shouldn’t do all that much to impact the Cougar players. No, they won’t be able to have the fan support they would normally have at South Field — but that wasn’t going to happen this spring anyway. I hope parents are still going to be able to attend to watch those games, which I would think would be possible in Herriman. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing BYU square off against Utah on Feb. 6, which should be another good rivalry contest no matter where it is played.