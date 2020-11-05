The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. How much do you think Tuesday’s mandatory day off for elections will affect BYU football’s preparation for Friday’s Boise State game?
DICKSON: WIth everything that has happened since spring, I figure most college teams are pretty good at rolling with the punches. The Cougars have played six straight games without a break and an extra day of rest is probably not a bad thing for some banged up dudes. As for the game prep, I don’t think the players have focused on Boise State until Monday’s practice, but what do you want to bet the coaches did some pre-planning for the Broncos? This is a very big game.
LLOYD: I think it might have made a huge difference for all the political science majors who spent all of Tuesday and much of Wednesday glued to the national, state and local results from the election. Frankly, I don’t think there are very many of those on the football team. This is a Cougar squad of veterans who have had to deal with short weeks before. BYU has played seven games already in 2020 and I doubt the Cougars were planning on a major overhaul in getting ready for the Broncos. I think the rule is an example of overreach and should be more in line with the rest of the country. I don’t know about you but I know I didn’t get a paid holiday on Election Day, so why should the NCAA force players and coaches to stop everything when no one else does?
2. What concerns you most about the BYU-Boise State game?
LLOYD: I think my biggest concern is how this has always been such a close game (six of the 10 meetings have been decided late in the fourth quarter) and BYU really isn’t accustomed to those types of games this year. With the exception of the Houston game and a late push by UTSA, the Cougars have dominated their opponents — and even those two had BYU in control at the end. If this one is tight in the final minutes, will the Cougars avoid tensing up and making the mistakes that cost them in some close games in the past? I actually want to see them in that circumstance and see how this particular team responds.
DICKSON: At home, Boise State has always managed to make one more play than BYU in recent years. Call it luck, call it toughness, call it better coaching … whatever it is, the Broncos have it whenever they play at home. It’s always tougher to overcome adversity while on the road and the Cougars will definitely face their fair share against a good Boise State team. When the game is on the line, can BYU make a play? That’s one thing we really haven’t seen much of this year with all of the blowouts.
3. BYU has lost some very close games on the Smurf Turf and is 0-5 in Boise. How do the Cougars get that first win?
DICKSON: BYU needs to keep the ball in the hands of their playmakers on offense and put the best 11 on the field defensively in a close game. Depth is great and the backups have gotten plenty of time in the blowouts. This game is all about the best guys being put in the best position to make plays when it counts. I don’t want to see backup receivers on a critical third down, or backup defensive linemen in a goal line situation. Cougar coaches need to bet on Zach Wilson to make the plays he’s capable of making. Don’t complicate things. Let your studs make plays.
LLOYD: The key has to be consistency on both sides of the ball. Look, the Broncos are a good team and they are going to make some plays. That means BYU has to consistently respond both offensively and defensively. This is a game where the Cougars can’t afford to have a really poor showing for a full quarter or to allow the Broncos to build a lot of momentum. BYU has to either win or be close on turnover margin and it has to take advantage of field position by getting stops when BSU has a long field, get points when the Cougars have a short field. I believe this BYU squad is better prepared to handle the ups and downs of a game like this than any in the last three years, so I like the Cougars’ chances to play well consistently in this one.
4. Is this the most important game for the Cougars on the gridiron since the 1996-97 Cotton Bowl season?
LLOYD: Let me get the cop-out answer (although it is accurate) out of the way first: The next game is always the most important. Now let’s talk about implications. How does this game compare to the biggest BYU games of the past 25 years? Some of the games I would put in that category would be the Utah game in 2000, the TCU game in 2008, the Oklahoma game in 2009 and the Utah State game in 2014. In all of those games, the Cougars were undefeated with high hopes but facing dangerous opponents, just like is the case this year. The reality is that with BYU still having College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl aspirations, this game probably deserves to be called the most important — but the pandemic situation just makes it feel different in so many ways.
DICKSON: I’ve seen a lot of what I thought were very important BYU football games. Some were wins and some were losses. This is a very unique year and the Cougars need to take advantage of their possibilities. To win out is the only option to get a sniff of a New Year’s Six bowl game. This is the biggest game of the year — yeah, what Jared said, the next game is always the most important — but it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t keep winning. That’s why coaches tell players to only focus on the next game because looking down the road can drive you crazy. Is it the biggest game since the Cotton Bowl? Probably.
5. The BYU men’s basketball team has a crazy amount of depth. Who do you think will lead the Cougars in scoring in 2020-21?
DICKSON: I’ve always been in awe of what Gonzaga seems to do every year, which is put five or six guys in double figures. How impossible are the Bulldogs to defend? If you take one option away there are multiple options that can still kill you. I’m not saying BYU is Gonzaga this year, but I think the scoring will be very multi-dimensional. I could see five or six guys averaging double figures or close to it. I have a pretty good feeling about Brandon Averette, but I think he would only be about 12 or 13 points per game or so. Then Matt Haarms, Alex Barcello and Connor Harding around 10 or 11 points per game. What’s the record for most guys leading the team in scoring in a season? Kyle Chilton, get on that, OK?
LLOYD: Five of BYU’s top seven scorers from 2019-20 have moved on, having accounted for 65.5 points per game (82.3% of the team’s scoring), That means there are a lot of openings for other guys to fill the void and it would be easy to point to the top returner, Alex Barcello (9.3 points per game), as the favorite. But I’m going to say the leader is going to be Matt Haarms. He comes in with plenty of experience, having played in more than 100 games, and I think Cougar head coach Mark Pope is going to look to him to be a threat both inside and out. I believe the BYU offense will go through Haarms, much the way it went through Yoeli Childs last year, and that will provide him with the most opportunities. Thus it won’t surprise me to see him average 15-20 points per game and lead the team.