The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. If he leaves for the NFL (which he will) should Zach Wilson be considered a Top 10 BYU quarterback all-time?
DICKSON: Sure makes for an interesting discussion, doesn’t it?
Wilson’s career arc played out very similarly to one of his mentors, John Beck. I don’t think any BYU fans would have considered Beck a Top 10 all-timer during his first three seasons, but his magnificent senior year — great stats, a conference title, a miracle victory against Utah and a dominant bowl win against Oregon — put him in the conversation. With Wilson, his first two years produced some great moments. His 18 for 18 performance in the Potato Bowl victory against Western Michigan at the conclusion of his freshman year was pretty special. As a sophomore, the comeback win at Tennessee and the overtime victory against USC showed he had potential. He probably wasn’t a top 10 contender until the 2020 season when he put up fantastic stats and led the Cougars to 11 wins and a dominant bowl victory.
In my mind, Wilson’s 2020 performance is an all-timer, maybe even Top 5. And he may be the most NFL-ready quarterback BYU has ever produced. But I have him just outside the Top 10 all-time for the Cougars.
LLOYD: At many universities, this question would be a no-brainer. Wilson was phenomenal this year, to the point that he made a lot of difficult plays look almost routine. At BYU, however, that becomes a much more complicated proposition because of the legendary status of so many quarterbacks.
The reality is that comparison between eras is extremely difficult. I have Ty Detmer as my No. 1 BYU QB of all time because he competed at a time when defenses were adjusting to facing more passing attacks, which was something that stars like Gifford Nielson, Jim McMahon and Marc Wilson didn’t see as much. But I can see arguments for each of them being in the conversation as well.
The one thing that makes me dock Wilson below the line of the Steve Youngs, Robbie Boscoes and Steve Sarkisians is that he only had one really good year. He had some good performances as a freshman and a sophomore but injuries and inexperience limited him to the point that many (including me, at times) wondered if he would ever achieve his potential. He shut up those doubters very effectively in 2020 and if he did it again in 2021, then I think he might potentially reach Top 5 status. Since that is unlikely, I’m just going to be glad I had the chance to see him at his best this past fall.
2. Should the Cougars be in the Top 10 when the final college football poll is released?
LLOYD: From everything that I have seen from what has gone on nationally in college football, I definitely think BYU should be right around the No. 9 or No. 10 spot. I don’t believe ignoring early losses or giving teams a pass for having players out because of injury or the pandemic. The Cougars lost their shot at being higher because they did lose a game, regardless of the circumstances. But teams that lost two or three games should be docked for losing, particularly if they got beaten soundly. Will that be how it shakes out? Probably not. Pollsters use different criteria but the belief that conference affiliation equates to being “better” seems to permeate their votes. It’s too bad more can’t be decided on the field.
DICKSON: The AP and Coaches polls have nothing to do with “deserves” and everything to do with the biases of the voters, which will always trend toward Power 5 teams. BYU was No. 13 in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches poll. In the AP poll there were seven teams with more than one loss ranked ahead of the Cougars before the bowl season started. Seems like way too many Power 5 teams would have to lose for BYU to move up six places.
Top 10 would be nice and the Cougars did everything a Top 10 team should do in 2020. They probably won’t be rewarded that way but a Top 15 finish is still something that is a very positive step for the program.
3, With so many bowl games being cancelled should BYU have looked into playing a second bowl game?
DICKSON: It was very obvious from the statements made by Kalani Sitake and the players that they were content to play one bowl game and enjoy the holidays. The Boca Raton Bowl seemed like a perfect stopping place for the season, especially after the Cougars boat raced Central Florida. There were plenty of BYU fans who felt like Tom Holmoe and the boys should have held out for a better bowl and a better matchup. But in this case I think BYU was wise to lock up a bowl game and finish out the season. The grind of season would have made it really difficult for the Cougars to prepare and play in two bowl games, don’t you think?
LLOYD: If there was ever a year to consider the possibility of taking on an extra game, it was 2020. So many bowl games have had to be canceled because of COVID-19 issues and there might have been openings the Cougars could’ve taken. But I’m glad they didn’t. This is a BYU team that gave a lot of themselves to get in their 12 games and we all saw how brutal it was to try to play against a good opponent on extremely short notice. Beyond the competitive aspects, however, I think the Cougar players and coaches deserved to savor their holidays and not be trying to wait for a game that might or might not have happened.
4, Is this BYU men’s basketball team good enough to beat Gonzaga this year?
LLOYD: I talked to a couple of high school basketball coaches this week about how hard it is to get consistency from their teams through an entire game and to me that is a concept that applies to this question as well. Good college basketball teams minimize their lapses and maximize their stretches of high-level performance, which is what Gonzaga is able to do year-in and year-out. When BYU has been able to defeat the Bulldogs, it has been because the Cougars have found ways to equal or exceed Gonzaga in that area.
Can BYU do that in 2020? I’m currently of the opinion that the Cougars are capable of doing it — but I don’t think they will. I just see too many times where BYU gets a little out of sync at one end of the floor (or sometimes both). The hope is that the more experience this group of players gets as a unit, the better they will be at staying cohesive for longer stretches. Against the 2020 Gonzaga squad that is beating everyone right now, I think they have to do it for 40 minutes and that’s a tall order for anyone.
DICKSON: Jury is still out. Look, Gonzaga is really, really good. We say that every year but this might be Mark Few’s best team ever. They may not be as deep in the post as some of his teams but his wings and guards are a matchup nightmare. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs are both big guards who can shoot it and drive it. Joel Ayayi is 6-5 and might mess around and get a triple double on a given night. Andrew Nembhard (6-5) and Aaron Cook come off the bench on the guard line and could start for any other team in the conference.
I think BYU is coming around and getting better. Their depth in the post may give the Bulldogs some problems and on a good shooting night the Cougars could definitely put a scare into the ‘Zags.
5. How does Shaylee Gonzales compare to some of the former Cougar greats in the women’s basketball program?
DICKSON: In the modern era (the last 20 or so years) BYU’s two best players have been Erin Thorn and Lexi Eaton Rydalch. Gonzales combines the best of Thorn’s feel for the game and Rydalch’s attacking mentality. Interestingly, both Gonzales and Rydalch lost a full season to a knee injury and came back strong. One thing that sets Thorn and Rydalch apart is they both led their teams to an NCAA Sweet 16. Gonzales is driven to push the Cougars deep into the NCAA Tournament during her career. Jeff Judkins and his staff have done some great recruiting to surround Gonzales with enough talent to make that happen.
LLOYD: I feel like Gonzales has the mentality that it takes to be a great basketball player. She is driven, intelligent, aggressive, skilled and constantly looking to improve. I think she has put herself in this conversation because of the way she puts the team first. Just watch her play defense or look to make the extra pass and it’s clear that winning is the focus, whether she scores 40 points or four points. But true greatness is defined by what you are able to accomplish as a team and Gonzales still has more to prove in that area. She set the bar pretty high by helping the Cougars get to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a freshman two years ago but I think this year’s squad is capable of doing even more.
BONUS QUESTION: What are you going to remember from the 2020 year in sports?
LLOYD: For me, 2020 was the year of perspective. It was a time for everyone — from participants to coaches to spectators — to refocus on what really matters with regards to athletics. It isn’t about recruiting buzz or national attention. It isn’t about titles and accolades. It really isn’t even about wins and losses.
It’s about competing.
So many athletes didn’t get that chance in 2020, which is why everyone who got to step on a court or a field or a diamond or a race track or a pool should realize — this year more than any other — just how lucky they are.
DICKSON: I can’t write about 2020 without making it personal. The coronavirus pandemic affected just about every aspect of my life. I feel like my family became closer since some of the things we loved to do together — going to movies and sporting events — weren’t available and we had to find other activities. In my professional life, I came to realize how much I missed having games to cover. I also realized how much I missed hanging out with my counterparts from the Salt Lake papers.
I was really happy to tell the stories I could: How COVID-19 was affecting teams at BYU and Utah Valley. How losing their senior seasons affected high school athletes. What it means to parents to be able to share an athletic and high school journey with their children.
I was so, so grateful when fall came around and we had BYU football games to cover, along with a full slate of high school sports. Even the inconvenience of wearing a mask to every event couldn’t damper my appreciation for what sports means to me and those who had a chance to participate.