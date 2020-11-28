The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. What has surprised you the most about the College Football Playoff selection committee’s lack of respect for the BYU football team?
LLOYD: I think I was the most surprised by the resounding condemnation from a consensus of national college football observers of having the Cougars at No. 14. I did some scanning of what people were saying on sports websites and almost without exception they felt like BYU was getting slighted. The Cougars can’t do anything about the schedule except win and win comfortably — which is exactly what they’ve been doing — and all the pundits feel like that should be enough to be in the Top 10. I don’t think it was realistic to think that a year like this would put BYU in the playoffs (although it might in every other sport in the world) but this squad definitely deserves to be ahead of two-loss teams Georgia, Iowa State and Oklahoma. Now I’m curious whether the committee is self-aware enough to fix their egregious error for the standings next week or whether it will be too stubbornly prideful. I’m betting on the latter.
DICKSON: I wrote in my column a few weeks ago that being a BYU football fan is all about disappointment. This is what I was talking about. I really never thought that the Cougars would be in serious consideration for a playoff spot but to see so many two loss teams in front of BYU is pretty, well, disappointing. It’s obvious the playoff committee really hasn’t seen the Cougars play. The schedule hasn’t been great, but the margin of victory should be evidence enough that BYU is a very good football team. The eye test should be sufficient to start the Cougars in the Top 10. Going undefeated in any manner is very difficult and 9-0 BYU has done it. Even in a pandemic year, the old boys club that runs college football is still more concerned with the logo on the helmet than the results on the field.
2. Do you feel BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe handled the possibility of the game at Washington correctly?
DICKSON: Tom took the high road in his response, which is fine. Still, if what we’ve been hearing is true, Holmoe is in constant contact with ADs around the country and very few are responding with the opportunity to play a game. Last week’s debacle wasn’t his fault but the narrative throughout social media was still that the Cougars were dodging Washington. That’s the trouble with journalism these days. Nobody has to prove or support their comments and they take on a life of their own sometimes. I know there are some BYU fans who would like Holmoe to tell-all and to rip Washington and the Pac-12, but that isn’t going to happen. That’s not Holmoe’s style.
LLOYD: This is where BYU’s traditional lack of transparency hurts it. The Cougars like to do things their own way and put out information as necessary. I think in many ways that is good, but the narrative was controlled by others because of that. I firmly believe that Holmoe is doing everything he believes is realistic to attempt to get opportunities for the BYU football team and has been doing so since everything fell apart in July. The longer we go without new announcements, however, mean the less likely it is for something to come together at the last minute. If only the SEC had been a little more open back in those early days. Then the Cougars would’ve started 2020 against Alabama and no one would be able to use the schedule as an excuse to denigrate what BYU is accomplishing.
3. How big of an impact do you think the CFP rankings will have on Cougar players deciding whether or not to return for the 2021 season?
LLOYD: These guys are competitors. They want to win every time they take the field and they want to do it against elite competition. I can’t remember ever hearing a BYU player or coach complain about a schedule being too hard, even when the questions are lobbed like softballs after injuries in years past have taken a toll and resulted in disappointing losses. If the 2020 team gets shafted, as appears likely at this point, I can see that being motivation for some of the Cougars to come back with a chip on their shoulders for next fall when BYU is slated to play five Pac-12 teams, a Big 12 team and an ACC team. While none of those teams are at the level of Ohio State or Clemson, sweeping through that schedule would force everyone to give the Cougars a lot more respect.
DICKSON: That’s an interesting question. There are all kinds of factors to consider, such as injury possibilities, who else is coming back, where you might end up at the next level and what next year’s schedule looks like. But it has to be disappointing to the players to know that no matter how many games they win, the deck is still stacked against them. If BYU goes undefeated this year and still ends up at a minor bowl game, that’s a very unattractive ceiling for the program. Next year’s schedule is much stronger and if the Cougars continue to play well, perhaps that will gain them more respect.
4. Which BYU men’s basketball player impressed you the most in the first two games of the season?
DICKSON: The easiest call so far is senior guard Alex Barcello. He’s led the Cougars in scoring in both wins and is really the heart and soul of the team. He fit so well into his role last season but with all the seniors leaving he’s had to take a lot more on his shoulders this year. So far, it’s very apparent that he’s put in the work to take his game to another level. TJ Haws was a great playmaker and Barcello looks like he can be close to the same effectiveness but in a different way.
LLOYD: I think Darnell is 100% correct in picking Barcello as the most impressive performer for BYU so far. He has 44 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and just two turnovers in two games. I also want to laud the play of Connor Harding, who might not have gotten as much attention. He has quietly put in 20 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while tallying the second-most minutes behind Barcello. This team is going to get a lot of contributions but I like how Harding has used his experience to usually be in the right places at the right times.
5. The Cougar women’s basketball team started their season Friday night. In what ways do you expect this BYU squad to be different this winter?
LLOYD: Given how much size BYU had, I always felt like the Cougars weren’t as good at rebounding as they should be. BYU averaged just under two rebounds more than its opponents and I think that improves this year. I think the addition of Kayla Belles-Lee and Lauren Gustin will help Sara Hamson to be even better. That’s going to help the Cougars at both ends of the court, since it will mean opponents get fewer second looks while BYU should get more. Add in the tenacity and competitiveness of Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Johnson Harding and I really like the potential for this team to be able to grind things out with anyone.
DICKSON: There are a number of ways the Cougars will be better, starting with the return of possibly the WCC’s best player in Shaylee Gonzales from injury. But another player that will make a huge difference is former Salem Hills star Lauren Gustin who, ironically, won a state title with Gonzales in Arizona before she moved to Utah. Gustin is an athletic post player who can run the floor and is a relentless rebounder. It’s been a while since the Cougar have had someone like that at the four position. Gustin is a great compliment to 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson inside and that pairing will be fun to watch.