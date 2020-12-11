The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Did BYU football do the right thing in taking the game at
Coastal Carolina?
DICKSON: In hindsight, you’d have to say, “probably not.” One of the factors that kept BYU in the national spotlight was that zero next to the loss column. Sure, the schedule was not great but look how dominant the Cougars had been. That mystery is always going to be intriguing. But here’s the thing: BYU has said all along they wanted to play more games and would be willing to play anyone. It’s kind of funny that there is a narrative that the Cougars “dodged” Washington because since before the season began everyone has been dodging BYU. First all the P5 teams who cancelled their games with the Cougars, then all the teams that have refused to play after Tom Holmoe called them on the phone to try and set up a game.
The bottom line is BYU wanted to play Coastal Carolina. The Cougars had an opportunity to prove themselves and fell one yard short.
LLOYD: Let me be as clear as I possibly can in responding to this question: Definitely, absolutely, unequivocally, certainly, without doubt YES! Football is a game for people who love to compete as a group. Rankings, bowl games, hype, attention, all of that can be nice but I hate how it makes the game itself less significant. BYU football players (and all other players in the country) should want to PLAY, not get caught up in the other stuff — although I will make an exception when it comes to decisions based on health.
Does playing mean you might lose? Yep. Deal with it. But athletes have said over and over that the experience of battling on the gridiron with a bunch of peers who have become family is something they live for. I’m glad this Cougar squad was determined to embrace the fundamental spirit of football and go play, even on short notice with a monumental travel challenge. In this pandemic-riddled season, you have no idea how many more chances you’ll get so make the most of every opportunity.
2. Do you think the Cougars underestimated the Chanticleers?
LLOYD: I would say that BYU wasn’t able to use its limited preparation time to be set for what Coastal Carolina was going to do but I would disagree with anyone who said the Cougars underestimated how good an undefeated, Top-20 ranked opponent would be. They knew the Chanticleers were talented and dangerous, but reading between the lines from what the players and coaches have said BYU guessed wrong when getting ready. Coastal Carolina used more triple option to control the clock on offense and ran things differently on defense. That resulted in confusion and hesitation, enough for the Chanticleers to get the win. But I don’t think the abilities of Coastal Carolina surprised BYU. It was more that the Cougars didn’t do enough to counter the Chanticleer tactics.
DICKSON: Definitely. It’s only natural when everyone is telling you that you are bigger and stronger than another team that you start believing it. It was disappointing that Coastal Carolina dominated the line of scrimmage. More time to prepare would have helped. The Chanticleers also had less time to prepare but it didn’t seem to affect their effort. They executed their game plan really well.
By the way, Coastal Carolina is probably the most hated BYU opponent in recent memory and defensive end Jeffrey Gunther is public enemy No. 1. That dude played the whole game like his hair was on fire. Yeah, it was bush league what he did to Zach Wilson at the end of the first half. But he made huge plays for Coastal all game long. Maybe BYU needed somebody to step up and play right at the edge of chaos like Gunther did.
3. Do you think BYU quarterback Zach Wilson should call it a career and enter the NFL Draft for next season?
DICKSON: Part of me believes Wilson can be a really good NFL quarterback. The other part of me that is a little skeptical of the national attention he’s received. In a normal NCAA season, would Wilson still be a strong Heisman contender? In the coronavirus season of 2020 BYU has played 10 games while others have played only four or five. The media loves to create talking points and hype.
Here’s another thing: If the Cougars had played their original schedule, would Wilson stats be just as impressive? Would a BYU team that posted a 7-3 or 8-2 record against that schedule be the darlings of college football? Probably not.
Wilson needs to strike while the iron is hot. After the season he needs to talk to people he trusts and make the decision based on those conversations. If he’s going to be taken in the first two rounds, go.
LLOYD: I think it would be hard for anyone to ignore the lure of being a first-round draft pick and I doubt Zach Wilson is immune to that. Could he be great next year and possibly get in the conversation as a top pick? Sure. I think Wilson still has ways to improve and has things he needs to prove. Against good opponents in a normal year, he could really shine like Ty Detmer did against Miami. Those are good reasons — but he’s probably going to have a few million reasons to move on. I believe he has the ability and the mindset to be successful in the NFL but he’s got to show me that will be the reality. I look forward to seeing him get the opportunity.
4. Should Tom Holmoe try to find another game for the Cougars to play on Dec. 19?
LLOYD: The first consideration has to be how that might impact a possible bowl game. If the Cougars are going to play before Christmas in a bowl game, playing on Dec. 19 doesn’t make a lot of sense. If Holmoe is pretty confident the bowl game won’t be until later, then I fully support him searching for another opportunity. We are at a crazy tipping point in this pandemic with numbers skyrocketing (likely impacted by seasonal viral trends) but with vaccine optimism close to becoming a reality. That means which games will actually be played is very much up in the air, so like I said earlier, I think every college team that can play should be looking to get any game possible.
DICKSON: Maybe somewhere in Florida?
Seems crazy that there could be a college football game in Provo that late in December, but 2020 has been that kind of year. The biggest issue is there will be a limited number of teams willing to play the Cougars. The backpedalling by the ACC and the Big Ten with recent decisions indicates the P5s are only concerned about getting into the playoffs and will do whatever it takes, including rewriting rules they made just months earlier. I’m sure BYU fans would love to see their team in action as many times as possible. I say find someone, anyone, to play and celebrate a pretty good season.
I do like one idea I heard: Set up a bowl game with the University of Utah. We don’t know if the 1-2 Utes are even going to have a winning record, but who cares? This is 2020. Let’s have BYU and Utah play in Arizona for a bowl game. Give the Cougars a chance to end the streak.
5. What is the one area the BYU men’s basketball team needs to improve the most before West Coast Conference play?
DICKSON: Mark Pope said the team needs to trust the offensive scheme more. In the loss to Boise State, he said the Cougars tried to fix the offensive issues themselves instead of using the team concept. It’s similar to what happens in football when guys step outside their responsibilities to try and make a big play. You hear the BYU football players say things like, “everyone has to do their 1/11th,” and in basketball, everyone needs to do their 1/5th. This team has some experienced players and they have to step up. But the roster is still pretty new together and there is still a lot of growth that needs to take place.
LLOYD: I would like to see the Cougars do a better job playing inside-out in the halfcourt. BYU had a big advantage in the post late in the game against Boise State Wednesday night but didn’t seem to be making a consistent effort to find Matt Haarms or Richard Harward on the blocks. Both of those guys have shown they can put pressure on opposing defenses with their post moves as well as get the ball to open cutters or shooters on the perimeter. I felt like the Cougars have been too content to move the ball around outside and pull the big men out for screening or passing purposes. There is still a lot of cohesion that has to come together before this team will show us what it is truly capable of.