The Daily Herald’s BYU football experts Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson weigh in on five of the biggest questions facing the Cougars this week:
1. Do you agree with the decision made by BYU and Army to postpone this weekend’s football game?
DICKSON: It’s probably the right choice, though a few more details might be helpful to figure out what really happened. I suppose if BYU knows why their players came down with the coronavirus they can avoid that same situation the next time they travel. It’s such a strange thing, though, to see games postponed and rescheduled or to see scheduling announcements made ongoing during the season. It makes college football seem a bit surreal. Someday maybe we’ll get back to a normal college football season. For now, we just have to roll with the punches.
LLOYD: I don’t think there was much choice. New York was by far one of the hardest-hit areas during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has some pretty clear regulations. BYU, on the other hand, has every reason to be extra cautious so it can continue its season. I think all of the interested parties provided input and this was the resolution. I do expect the Cougars and Black Knights to work together to reschedule the game later in the season — although there is still the question of whether the pandemic will allow that to happen. Don’t be surprised if more shuffling happens over the next weeks and months as teams attempt to do what is best for both the game and the health of the players and coaches.
2. What part of the BYU offense has to make the most improvement before next week’s game with Troy?
LLOYD: I’d like to see the Cougar pass game be as sharp as it was later in the season-opener against Navy, instead of it being shaky like it was in the early going. BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson had some throws that were either off-target or the result of miscommunications, but he did make better throws later in the game. I think he showed he is capable of being very accurate. Now he and the rest of the Cougar offense have to be able to set that tone early, especially if opposing defenses sell out to stop the BYU rushing attack.
DICKSON: I agree with Jared about the passing game, which will likely be asked to do more against Troy. I’m sure the Trojans will stack the line of scrimmage and see what the Cougars can do through the air. As part of that, I would like to see Isaac Rex and the tight end position get a little more active. I don’t remember a single target to the tight end spot against Navy. A good tight end is a great weapon against a defense that wants to send pressure with man-to-man on the back end.
3. What part of the BYU defense has to make the most improvement before next week’s game with Troy?
DICKSON: The BYU linebackers are so much a part of the BYU pass coverage, as evidence of all the interceptions (10) by that group last season. Against Navy they were all about run support against the option. Next week they will have to step up their game and support both the run defense and the pass defense. There is good depth there so I think it’s something they can do. Troy has a talented receiving corps and will challenge the BYU defense.
LLOYD: I’m going to continue on the same theme that I did on Question No. 2 and say that the Cougar pass defense still has a lot to prove. BYU wasn’t really tested all that much through the air by Navy, which means this secondary can still show me a lot more about how it has gotten better since last year. I definitely think the Cougars have the pieces and the experience to make some big strides but I’ve always been someone who wants to be shown it on the field before I get my expectations too high. I think the BYU cornerbacks in particular have to prove they want to be challenged and that they can make the plays they need to make.
4. What team would you like to see BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe schedule for later this season?
LLOYD: “We want Bama! We want Bama!” I can hear the familiar chants from optimistic Cougar fans but it doesn’t seem likely that the rumored contest between BYU and the Crimson Tide has much chance of coming to fruition at this point. What is so unique, however, is that I can honestly see the Cougars signing on to play just about anyone, if a game gets canceled somewhere down the line. Now that the Big 10 is resuming play in a month, things could get even more interesting. Does the Pac-12 again follow along? Who will play when? This strange season could get weirder and weirder but BYU is in a unique position to take advantage of opportunities as they arise (particularly since ESPN is a partner).
DICKSON: Of the teams that have some dates available, it should be Central Florida, which is a team that has some national presence. It might be BYU’s only opportunity to play a ranked team this year since Army seems to be playing hard-to-get about rescheduling. Holmoe has worked some magic already and I wouldn’t put it past him to drop a scheduling bomb in the next couple of weeks to fill the gaps still on the Cougars schedule. I agree with Jared: Think big. I mean, all they can do is say ‘no,’ right?
5. The BYU basketball team got Timpview wing Jake Wahlin to commit this week to become a Cougar. What type of impact do you think he will have?
DICKSON: Wahlin was barely noticed as a sophomore but started turning heads the summer before his junior year. He’s silky smooth and has a pretty nice skill set for a guy 6-7. His high school coach, former Cougar Kevin Santiago, said college coaches love the way he moves. I see Wahlin as a very good prospect for the Pope system when he returns from a mission in 2023. He can play multiple positions and will continue to develop his skills because he is a very hard worker.
LLOYD: I’ve enjoyed watching Wahlin play for the Thunderbirds and although there is the caveat that he is planning on serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and thus won’t be in the blue-and-white for three years, I think he’s going to have an excellent college basketball career. He’s got a great jump shot and I think he’s underrated with his court vision and distribution ability. He still can grow more into his 6-foot-7 frame but if he gets a little stronger while maintaining his ball skills, he’s going to cause problems for opponents. BYU head coach Mark Pope has shown an ability to help players improve and (as long as he is still in Provo) I think he will be a great coach to help Wahlin get to the next level with his game.