The BYU baseball team discovered some offense in an upset of Arizona State on Tuesday and the hits kept coming.
The Cougars jumped on Saint Mary's early in the first of a three-game set on Thursday at Miller Park, rolling to a 12-0 lead at press time in the ninth inning.
BYU had a season-high 18 hits in the game, including three hits each for Mitch McIntyre, Andrew Pintar, Justin Wilk and Josh Cowden.
Brock Watkins gave BYU a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI single and the Cougars added five more runs in the third. Pintar cracked a solo home run, Wilk added an RBI double and Mitch McIntye also drove in a run as the Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Wilk drove in a pair of runs with a triple and later scored on a passed ball for a 9-0 BYU advantage.
McIntye singled in a run in the sixth for 10-0 lead and it was 12-0 in the seventh as Abraham Valdez drove in a run and Watkins walked to force in another.
Cougar starter Easton Walker threw seven innings of shutout baseball, striking out eight and allowing just three hits.
BYU is now 14-23 overall and 7-9 in West Coast Conference play. Saint Mary's fell to 20-20 and 9-10.
The same two teams will meet again on Friday at Miller Park with first pitch at 6 p.m.