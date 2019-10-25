4. What’s the best way for the short-handed BYU men’s basketball team to survive the first nine games of the season without leading scorer Yoeli Childs?
DICKSON: Shoot, shoot, shoot, baby. This team is going to have to push tempo and make 3-pointers in those first nine games to be successful, because there won’t be much offense coming out of the post. I think BYU has some really good shooters but I always thought having a strong post presence gives them just a little bit more time to make the shot. They are going to have to make contested threes because the defenders aren’t going to be worried about the interior game of the Cougars until Childs gets back.
LLOYD: The biggest question I have whenever Childs is out of the game is who will get the rebounds? BYU has guys who can score and guys who can battle on defense, but those characteristics can be significantly minimized if their opponents are getting two, three, even four shots per possession and the Cougars are just getting one. I think team rebounding has to be a huge focus for BYU at the beginning of the season, since I don’t see them being athletic enough to just rely on their physical abilities. I’d rather see five Cougars consistently crashing the boards than having guys trying to get out on fast breaks. If it can manage to keep the rebounding numbers fairly even, then at least BYU will give itself a chance to get some wins.