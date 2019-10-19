Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-BSU matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday's game at Raymond James Stadium:
BYU offense vs. BSU defense
The Cougars moved the ball in the last two weeks but struggled to score consistently. Boise State did give up 37 points to Hawaii but a lot of those came in the fourth quarter after the Broncos were in control. The Broncos will make it tough on whichever BYU quarterback is in the game.
Edge: BSU
BYU defense vs. BSU offense
The Cougar struggles against the run are well-documented and it's highly unlikely that Boise State's offensive staff hasn't noticed. Expect the Broncos to work to pound the ball until BYU proves it can consistently stop it -- which hasn't happened often in 2019.
Edge: BSU
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has yet to find a way to defeat Bryan Harsin and Boise State, losing all three matchups. The Broncos have found a lot of ways to win in 2019 while BYU has struggled.
Edge: BSU
Intangibles
BYU is just 1-2 at home this season, so that might not be a huge advantage. The late start with the weather forecast looking cold and rainy might also impact the game. It also might make turnovers and miscues more prevalent.
Edge: Even
Key Matchup: BYU defensive front vs. BSU offensive line
The Cougars have been embarrassed by how bad they have done against the run this season, but it won't be easy to turn that around against a Bronco squad that averages 166.5 yards on the ground and scores 37 points per game. The BYU defensive linemen and linebackers have to take their game to another level.
Edge: BSU
Prediction
The Cougars won't be steamrolled by the Broncos but they won't be consistent enough once again to get the upset. BYU will play alright in the first half and be close but the second half struggles will continue as Boise State will get the lead and keep the Cougars from answering.
BSU 31, BYU 22