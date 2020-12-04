Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Coastal Carolina matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina:
BYU offense vs. Coastal Carolina defense
With a strong offensive line leading the way, the Cougars have the best offense the Chanticleers will have seen this season. Don't be surprised if Coastal Carolina creates some problems for BYU, though, since its defense has been pretty good.
Edge: BYU
BYU defense vs. Coastal Carolina offense
The Cougar defense will need to be stout against the Chanticleer rushing attack, which has averaged more than 200 yards per game and has four players who have rushed for more than 300 yards. Coast Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is also a playmaker.
Edge: Even
Coaching
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff face their biggest challenge of the season with very little time to prepare — although Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff are in the same position. This is where the foundational work makes an enormous difference.
Edge: Even
Intangibles
BYU will be on the road in front of a reported 5,000 fans. Coastal Carolina gets to play the underdog card and the Cougars will definitely get the Chanticleers' best shot. The weather (forecasted to be 57 degrees and sunny on Saturday) shouldn't be a big factor.
Edge: Coastal Carolina
Key Matchup: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson vs. the Coastal Carolina secondary
The Chanticleers have limited opposing aerial attacks, allowing less than 175 passing yards per game. Wilson has to be able to make the right reads and avoid costly mistakes, which is what an elite quarterback should be expected to do. Limited preparation time probably affects a signal-caller the most, so this is a huge chance to shine under tough circumstances.
Edge: BYU
Prediction
BYU might be a double-digit favorite but don't expect Coastal Carolina to be intimidated. This one will be a dogfight for most of the game with each team having moments where they show why they deserve their current rankings. In the end, however, the Cougars will wear down the Chanticleers and get the big win.
BYU 39, Coastal Carolina 26