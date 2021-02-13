There’s no “secret formula” for helping people with autism gain life skills, but if there was, it might look like the photographic activity schedules refined by Utah State University’s Tom Higbee.
Make no mistake, building independence in people with autism spectrum disorders involves consistent long-term effort, but schedules help people with ASD complete work, transition between tasks, play games and hold conversations.
Higbee, head of USU’s Special Education and Rehabilitation Counseling Department, recently presented an online workshop, “Building Independence and Social Skills of Learners with Autism and Related Disorders Using Photographic Activity Schedules.”
The workshop was a pandemic-year substitute for the annual two-day autism conference organized by Terisa Gabrielsen, associate professor of counseling psychology and special education at the Brigham Young University McKay School of Education.
Activity schedules are a series of images in a small binder that show the order in which a task must be completed, and using them helps children with ASD complete tasks independently, reducing “prompt dependency” that occurs when they are guided by another person.
“You can extrapolate it to pretty much anything,” Gabrielsen said. “If you want them to play independently, you could use a visual schedule for that, or if you want them to take turns with conversation at dinner, you could use a visual schedule to teach that. It’s a pretty powerful tool.”
That power was evident when Higbee presented stories of dozens of preschoolers who were part of USU’s Autism Support Services: Education, Research, and Training program.
Throughout a school year, children were “pre-taught” skills necessary to follow a schedule. Using schedules, they learned to complete tasks in sequence, including fetching materials and cleaning them up afterward. They learned to fix a snack, play games with another student, even play “pretend.”
The children depended on the schedules, Higbee said, but crucially, they were not dependent on adults in the room.
Higbee’s team builds independence from day one: teachers or caregivers stand behind children and silently prompt them to use the schedule with physical touch that “fades” over time, from a hand over a child’s own hand to a slight tap on the back or shoulder when needed.
“I have never met a student who could not benefit from an activity schedule,” Higbee said. “I use these with my own kids at home! The vast majority of learners already have the skills they need (to use schedules), and others can acquire them.”
Skills gained through the schedules also “generalize,” Higbee said. Students can perform the activity in multiple settings. He recalled teaching preschoolers to play hide and seek.
The children became good at playing inside the school, with their schedules “faded” to listing who hides and who seeks. Then, the students visited a playground.
“We took them outside where there had never been any sessions or any prompting,” Higbee said. “We turned them loose and said ‘play’ and they all did, all four kids, in locations they’d never hid in before — they had learned to play hide and seek.”