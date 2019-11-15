The Cougars can't take lightly a Bengal offense that has proven it can move up and down the field. BYU needs to force ISU junior quarterback Matt Struck into some mistakes to get some separation.
Edge: BYU
The Cougars can't take lightly a Bengal offense that has proven it can move up and down the field. BYU needs to force ISU junior quarterback Matt Struck into some mistakes to get some separation.
Edge: BYU
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.