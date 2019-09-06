BYU football vs. Utah 20
Buy Now

University of Utah running back Zack Moss (2) is downed by Brigham Young University defensive back Dimitri Gallow (15) during a game between the BYU Cougars and the University of Utah Utes held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

The Volunteers have to decide whether to emulate Utah's rushing success or stick with the pass game that gained 311 yards against Georgia State. BYU has to avoid costly mistakes and get off the field on third down.

Edge: Even

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!