Washington BYU Football 04

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is sacked by BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

The Cougars are allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground, a bad sign against a Rocket offense that averages nearly 270 yards rushing per game. BYU needs to come up with some answers or find a way to make it a shootout.

Edge: Toledo 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!