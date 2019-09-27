The Cougars are allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground, a bad sign against a Rocket offense that averages nearly 270 yards rushing per game. BYU needs to come up with some answers or find a way to make it a shootout.
Edge: Toledo
The Cougars are allowing more than 200 yards per game on the ground, a bad sign against a Rocket offense that averages nearly 270 yards rushing per game. BYU needs to come up with some answers or find a way to make it a shootout.
Edge: Toledo
Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.