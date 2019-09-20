Washington Football
Buy Now

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason motions to a teammate during an NCAA football practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Cougars forced three interceptions against USC and has been willing to mix things up. The Huskies struggled to put up points against Cal but scored a lot in a win over Hawaii, so Washington is hoping the pieces have come together.

Edge: Even

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!