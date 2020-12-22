The BYU football team sent a message In Tuesday night’s 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida:
This was a really good team on both sides of the ball.
BYU played at an elite level in all aspects for virtually the entire game and Central Florida simply had no way to keep up.
The Cougars exploded to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to the impressive 49-23 win over the Knights at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
“It was a pleasure to be here,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “The hospitality was awesome. I love this area and the people here were awesome. I also wanted to express my gratitude to UCF for the game. This one just went our way. I know they’re a well-coached team. I think we just think this happened for us real quick. It worked in our favor so I’m glad that we got the win. I’m really proud of our team, proud of our players.”
Although UCF is almost 2,000 miles closer to Boca Raton but the Cougars made themselves at home basically from the opening kickoff.
BYU started with a short return to start the game but then Wilson and the Cougar offense started rolling against the overmatched Knight defense.
Wilson needed just five plays to get on the board the first time with four of those plays going for at least 11 yards. Wilson took off on a QB run and won the race to the pylon for the 15-yard TD.
Many anticipated an offensive shootout, since UCF had statistically one of the best offenses in the nation, so the quick BYU score wasn’t surprising.
But the Cougar defense came out determined to show that its elite numbers were no fluke.
BYU nearly got an interception on a tipped pass on the first play (although it was overturned to an incomplete pass on replay review) but still forced the Knights into a three-and-out.
The Cougar offense then roared back down the field in four plays, getting back into the end zone on a double-reverse flea flicker that ended up with Wilson hitting wide-open freshman tight end Isaac Rex for the 36-yard TD.
The BYU defense then forced another punt and, after the Cougar offense failed to convert a fourth-and-short, stopped UCF on a fourth-down attempt of its own.
The Knights tried to go quick on a fourth-and-1 but senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe broke through and stopped UCF running back Greg McCrae for no gain.
BYU scored touchdowns on its next five possessions while surrendering just 10 points to the potent Knight offense to build a huge lead.
The Cougars got a four-yard TD run from Wilson, a 27-yard scoring pass from Wilson to Rex, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to junior wide receiver Neil Pau’u, a 39-yard run by junior running back Tyler Allgeier and finally a six-yard run on a jet sweep by Cougar junior wide receiver Gunner Romney.
Even though BYU led big, Sitake wasn’t happy to see his guys let up a little bit in the second half. He was clearly trying to fire up his defense during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
“I got a little frustrated,” Sitake said. “I want to see them close out the game stronger.”
BYU finished with 655 total yards of offense (441 passing, 214 rushing) while the Cougars held UCF to just 411 yards (217 passing, 194 rushing).
He said he was proud of how the Cougars ended the wild and crazy 2020 season.
“It doesn’t really matter the wins and losses,” Sitake said. “It matters the progress of the program. I’m seeing a lot of progress in the last few years. We had a deep team and we had to test it often. It was a huge step forward for a bunch of young guys who made a lot of plays.”