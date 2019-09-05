3. The Cougar football team now goes on the road to face a Tennessee team that was stunned by Georgia State in Week 1. Do you think the Volunteer loss makes things easier or more difficult for BYU?
LLOYD: I think that stunning upset in Knoxville will make things easier for the Cougars because BYU should go in even more confident. This Tennessee team is not a powerhouse this year and the Cougars have every reason to believe they can be successful. The Volunteers, on the other hand, have to feel the pressure of dropping two straight home games to non-SEC competition with a daunting conference slate on the horizon. Even if they say the right thing, that has to be on their minds. BYU knows this is still a very dangerous Tennessee team that could play a lot cleaner game in Week 2, but this is still a winnable road game for the Cougars.
DICKSON: It was going to be difficult either way. No matter Tennessee’s record last season or the opening game loss, the Vols still have SEC talent on both sides of the ball. I would imagine emotionally Tennessee is a little more vulnerable right now because of the loss. If BYU is able to jump on the Vols early that might provide the right kind of atmosphere for a victory.