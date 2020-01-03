Nothing shaped the 2010s for Cougar athletics like the decision announced on Sept. 1, 2010, that BYU would leave the Mountain West Conference to become independent in football and have most of its other programs join the smaller West Coast Conference.
In many ways it wasn’t surprising, since the Cougars had to do something with long-time top MWC rivals Utah and TCU joining big conferences. Since BYU football had deals with ESPN and fellow independent Notre Dame, there was immediate legitimacy.
It hasn’t been an easy ride, with the gridiron Cougars annually facing a front-loaded schedule while the BYU hoopsters have had to contend with the rise of Gonzaga as one of the best programs in the country. For Cougar football fans around the country, however, the move has allowed thousands to see BYU in action at venues close to home.