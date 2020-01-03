Tom Holmoe

Tom Holmoe, BYU athletic director, speaks to media gathered for a press conference at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on BYU's announcement of their independent status for football and move to the West Coast Conference for all other sports Wednesday, Sept 1, 2010. MARK JOHNSTON/Daily Herald

Nothing shaped the 2010s for Cougar athletics like the decision announced on Sept. 1, 2010, that BYU would leave the Mountain West Conference to become independent in football and have most of its other programs join the smaller West Coast Conference.

In many ways it wasn’t surprising, since the Cougars had to do something with long-time top MWC rivals Utah and TCU joining big conferences. Since BYU football had deals with ESPN and fellow independent Notre Dame, there was immediate legitimacy.

It hasn’t been an easy ride, with the gridiron Cougars annually facing a front-loaded schedule while the BYU hoopsters have had to contend with the rise of Gonzaga as one of the best programs in the country. For Cougar football fans around the country, however, the move has allowed thousands to see BYU in action at venues close to home.

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!