1. What do you think is the biggest factor that has led to BYU’s up-and-down football season?
LLOYD: The Cougar inconsistency boils down to the number of relatively inexperienced players on the field and the way they handled pressure. When did BYU get its biggest wins? The Cougars went into the Tennessee, USC and Boise State games with nothing to lose and ended up playing well. In the losses, however, the Cougars seemed to feel greater weight on their shoulders and the result was that little mistakes felt magnified. Trying desperately to fix those miscues resulted in a cycle of errors and those will kill a team, particularly in close games. BYU needs to have guys develop that calm confidence that can handle adversity with strength and poise. The Cougars will rarely have a huge talent advantage on the field so BYU needs to out-execute opponents. That can only be accomplished if guys don’t get flustered by mistakes.
DICKSON: I think the unsettled nature of BYU’s quarterback position has been a factor. The quarterback position is usually one of the team leaders and with the injuries and different starters there hasn’t been the same leadership coming from those guys. Not that they aren’t leaders, but when you are worried about starting your first game sometimes being a leader isn’t the top priority.