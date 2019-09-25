2. What does BYU football have to do well to beat Toledo on Saturday?
LLOYD: The Cougars have to stay calm and confident in all facets of the game. Against Utah and Washington, BYU fell behind, started pressing, made more mistakes and ended up in a deeper hole. Yes, bad things will likely happen on the road against a Rockets squad that is pretty good. So what? Good teams take those in stride, confident in their own abilities to overcome any miscues and come out on top. If the Cougars end up losing because Toledo played well enough to beat them, then just congratulate the Rockets. But BYU has to stop beating itself with guys getting out of position and hurting the team by trying to do too much individually.
DICKSON: I feel like BYU will be able to move the ball but the offense must cut down on the penalties, drops and mistakes. If you look back at the Washington game, the Cougars moved the ball pretty well. Toledo doesn’t have Washington’s defense, so there will be opportunities for BYU to hit some big plays. They just have to make sure they aren’t negating those big plays with fumbles, penalties or drops.